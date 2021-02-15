DGAP-News Marco Rose new head coach of Borussia Dortmund from the season 2021/22 onwards
|
DGAP-News: Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Personnel
Marco Rose will be the new head coach of the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund from the 2021/22 season onwards. The 44-year-old has given the club representatives a corresponding
commitment. All parties involved will now complete the contractual documentation of this personnel change in due time.
|
