Marco Rose new head coach of Borussia Dortmund from the season 2021/22 onwards



15.02.2021 / 16:28

Marco Rose will be the new head coach of the Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund from the 2021/22 season onwards. The 44-year-old has given the club representatives a corresponding commitment. All parties involved will now complete the contractual documentation of this personnel change in due time.



Dortmund, February 15th, 2021