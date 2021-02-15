 

NoHo Partners has completed the negotiations on a new long-term financing package

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
15.02.2021, 16:15  |  36   |   |   

NoHo Partners Plc

STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 February 2021 at 17:15

NoHo Partners has completed the negotiations on a new long-term financing package

NoHo Partners Plc has completed its negotiations with its main financiers concerning a financing package in which the bridge financing, which was negotiated at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, and the current financiers’ existing loans have been combined into one long-term financing package. The purpose of the negotiated financing package of approximately MEUR 141 is to secure the company’s long-term financing position and make the reconstruction programme after the exceptional circumstances end possible.

The financing package consists of a five-year programme in which loan instalments are MEUR 6 during the 2021 financial period and approximately MEUR 22 during the 2022 financial period. At the beginning of the financing programme, the interest level of loans granted by financial institutions will increase to a little over 3 per cent until the COVID-19 bridge financing has been paid back. After that, the interest level will gradually return to about 2.6 per cent.

“The financing package agreed guarantees the financing for our Group for a long period of time. For the company, it was important to find a more long-term solution that will balance our financing position in the coming years and enable reconstruction measures after the exceptional circumstances caused by the coronavirus are over,” says NoHo Partners CEO Aku Vikström.

More information available from:
Aku Vikström, CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 44 011 1989
Jarno Suominen, Deputy CEO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 5655

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi/en

NoHo Partners Plc is a Finnish group established in 1996, specialising in restaurant services. The company, which was listed on NASDAQ Helsinki in 2013 and became the first Finnish listed restaurant company, has continued to grow strongly throughout its history. The Group companies include some 250 restaurants in Finland, Denmark and Norway. The well-known restaurant concepts of the company include Elite, Savoy, Teatteri, Yes Yes Yes, Stefan’s Steakhouse, Palace, Löyly, Hanko Sushi, Friends & Brgrs and Cock’s & Cows. In 2019, NoHo Partners Plc’s turnover was MEUR 272.8 and EBIT MEUR 30.6. Depending on the season, the Group employs approximately 2,100 people converted into full-time workers.

NoHo Partners corporate website: www.noho.fi
NoHo Partners consumer website: www.ravintola.fi




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

NoHo Partners has completed the negotiations on a new long-term financing package NoHo Partners Plc STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 15 February 2021 at 17:15 NoHo Partners has completed the negotiations on a new long-term financing package NoHo Partners Plc has completed its negotiations with its main financiers concerning a …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Orocobre reports no injuries, only minor damage from earthquake near Naraha plant
Hunter Technology Moves Into Big Data With OilExchange
Euronext’s statement on governance evolution
Nicox’s U.S. Licensee Eyevance Expands U.S. Promotion of ZERVIATE In Agreement with Hikma
Basilea announces divestment of its Chinese R&D subsidiary to PHT International
Basilea kündigt Veräusserung ihres chinesischen F&E-Tochterunternehmens an PHT International an
Biophytis Announces Closing of ADS Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market
Norsk Hydro: Hydro appoints Helena Nonka EVP Corporate Development
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
Sequana Medical announces February-March 2021 Investor Conference Schedule
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08.02.21
NoHo Partners Plc's Q4/2020 Interim Report briefing on Thursday 18 February 2021 at 10 a.m. at Allas Sea Pool
01.02.21
NoHo Partners provides further information about the progress of financing negotiations