 

Forterra Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Schedule

IRVING, Texas, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forterra, Inc. (“Forterra”) (NASDAQ: FRTA) plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2020 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, February 24, 2021. A conference call to review financial results will be held on Thursday, February 25, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central). Hosting the call will be Karl Watson, Jr., Chief Executive Officer, and Charlie Brown, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST DETAILS

Webcast Information
Event:  Q4 2020 Forterra, Inc. Earnings Call
Date:  Thursday, February 25, 2021
Time:  9:30 a.m. Eastern Time (8:30 a.m. Central)
Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/w6fddtck

Conference Call Information
U.S.: (574) 990-1396
Toll-Free: (844) 498-0572
Participant Passcode: 6078775

Replay Information
A replay of the conference call and archive of the webcast will be available within 24 hours after the call on the “Events & Presentations” page under the “Investors” section of the Company's website at http://forterrabp.com

About Forterra
Forterra is a leading manufacturer of water and drainage pipe and products in the U.S. and Eastern Canada for a variety of water-related infrastructure applications, including water transmission, distribution, drainage and stormwater systems. Based in Irving, Texas, Forterra’s product breadth and scale help make it a one-stop shop for water-related pipe and products and a preferred supplier to a wide variety of customers, including contractors, distributors and municipalities. For more information on Forterra, visit http://forterrabp.com.

CONTACT:
Simon Chen
Vice President – Treasury and Investor Relations
469.299.9113
IR@forterrabp.com




Wertpapier


