 

Zero Trust Security Market worth $51.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 16:30  |  69   |   |   

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In the post-COVID-19 scenario, the report "Zero Trust Security Market by Solution Type (Data Security, Endpoint Security, API Security, Security Analytics, Security Policy Management), Deployment Type, Authentication Type, Organization Size, Vertical, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets, the global Zero Trust Security Market size is projected to grow from USD 19.6 billion in 2020 to USD 51.6 billion by 2026, recording a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.4% from 2020 to 2026.

MarketsandMarkets Logo

The major growth drivers for the market include the rising need for compliance for networks, user devices, and data from unauthorized access and to get a centralize view on threats. 

Browse in-depth TOC on "Zero Trust Security Market"
478 – Tables
44 – Figures
 385 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=2782835

Based on solution type, the data security segment is estimated to lead the market in 2020.

Data security solutions are responsible for securing business database and information such as customer details, financial information, and employee database as well as other key business data of any organizations. Huge amount of data is generated everyday across organizations in various industry verticals and effective management and storage of business data becomes critical for the IT and data security professionals. An organizations database comprises of sensitive data such as Personally Identifiable Information (PII), Personal Health Information (PHI), Intellectual Property (IP), as well as Payment Card and Financial Information. Databases often become a target for cybercriminals and victim of cyberattacks causing data breaches and loss of business and personal information. Zero trust data security solutions fortify an organization's data security by confining the risks from user privileges and access restricting the lateral movement of threats within a company's infrastructure.

Based on Vertical, IT & ITES is estimated to lead the market in 2020.

The IT and ITES vertical is growing at an unprecedented rate in North America, Europe, and APAC. However, it is one of the major targets for cyberattacks as IT and ITES companies are dealing with storage and transfer of large volumes of critical business data and the employee data, such as names, addresses, and financial transactions. The rise in penetration of cloud computing, IoT devices, BYOD, and mobile and web applications has widened the surface of cyberattacks in the IT and ITES vertical. Moreover, companies controlling and operating critical infrastructure used to communicate and store sensitive data prone to complex attacks, such as DDoS attacks and ransomware attacks. These attacks would pose a high risk for privacy of confidential data.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Zero Trust Security Market worth $51.6 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - In the post-COVID-19 scenario, the report "Zero Trust Security Market by Solution Type (Data Security, Endpoint Security, API Security, Security Analytics, Security Policy Management), Deployment Type, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Augmented Reality Market Size Worth $340.16 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 43.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Aker Solutions ASA: Fourth-Quarter Results 2020
Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size Worth $147.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Ophthalmic Drug Market Size Worth $60.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Founders Future raises an additional €50 million to accelerate its Tech for Good investments
Adapting to a new reality, says AD Investment Management's 2021 outlook
Global Last Mile Delivery Market to Witness Tremendous Growth Ahead Says P&S Intelligence
Trispecific Antibodies To Drive Designer Antibody Market Says Kuick Research
Linxon wins order for Hall substation project in Sweden - strengthening the regional power ...
Recycled Asphalt Market to Garner $10.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 5.9 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
New 3M Polisher ST reduces the number of biopharma manufacturing process steps
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
Klarna launches bank account in Germany
Gold Prices Fluctuate on Anticipated Government Initiatives
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
An Aging Population is Increasing the Need for Novel Treatments
The Real Reason Electric Vehicle Stocks Exploded In 2020
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods