 

IDEX Biometrics ASA - Contemplated Private Placement and Trading Update

Oslo, 15 February 2021.

IDEX Biometrics ASA (the "Company"), a leading provider of advanced fingerprint identification and authentications solutions, has retained Arctic Securities AS as sole manager and bookrunner (the "Manager") to advise on and effect a private placement (the "Private Placement") of new shares (the "Offer Shares"). Private Placement of up to 83,214,674 new ordinary shares. The price per share in the Private Placement will be determined through an accelerated book-building process (the "Offer Price").

The net proceeds from the Private Placement will be used to cover expansion investments and used for general corporate purposes, and is expected to fund the Company to the commercially scalable volumes phase.

The subscription price and the number of Offer Shares to be issued in the Private Placement will be determined by the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") following an accelerated bookbuilding process. The bookbuilding period commences today at 16:30 CEST and is expected to close at 08:00 CEST on 16 February 2021. The bookbuilding may, at the discretion of the Company and the Manager, close earlier or later and may be cancelled at any time and consequently, the Company may refrain from completing the Private Placement. The Company will announce the final number of Offer Shares placed and the final subscription price in the Private Placement in a stock exchange announcement expected to be published later today or before the opening of trading on the Oslo Stock Exchange tomorrow, 16 February 2021.

The minimum subscription and allocation amount in the Private Placement will be the NOK equivalent of EUR 100,000, provided that the Company may, at its sole discretion, allocate an amount below EUR 100,000 to the extent applicable exemptions from the offering prospectus requirement pursuant to applicable regulations, including the Norwegian Securities Trading Act and ancillary regulations, are available.

The allocation of Offer Shares will be made at the sole discretion of the Board after input from the Manager. Allocation will be based on criteria such as (but not limited to), existing ownership in the Company, timeliness of the application, price leadership, relative order size, sector knowledge, investment history, perceived investor quality and investment horizon. The Board may, at its sole discretion, reject and/or reduce any applications. There is no guarantee that any applicant will be allocated Offer Shares. Notification of allotment and payment instructions is expected to be issued to the applicants on or about 16 February 2021 through a notification to be issued by the Manager. The allocation will be determined at the end of the bookbuilding period and final allocation will be made at the Board of Directors' sole discretion.

