Standard AVB Financial Corp. Announces Revised Earnings For The Quarter And Year Ended December 31, 2020

MONROEVILLE, Pa., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard AVB Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: STND) (the “Company”), the holding company for Standard Bank (the “Bank”), announced today an increase to its previously reported earnings for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020. Net income for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020 were $2.4 million, or $0.53 per basic share, and $6.9 million, or $1.52 per basic share, respectively. Excluding the after tax impact of the merger-related expenses, net income would have been $3.0 million, or $0.64 per basic share for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and $7.9 million, or $1.74 per basic share, for the year ended December 31, 2020. The Company’s annualized return on average assets and average equity were 0.92% and 6.73%, respectively, (1.11% and 8.13%, respectively, excluding the merger-related expenses) for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and 0.67% and 4.85%, respectively, (0.77% and 5.55%, respectively, excluding merger-related expenses) for the year ended December 31, 2020.



On January 28, 2021, the Company announced quarterly and year to date net income of $2.0 million and $6.5 million, respectively. The Company has revised its net income as a result of a review of its tax treatment of certain stock option exercises in connection with the Company’s pending merger with Dollar Mutual Bancorp. That review was completed subsequent to the January 28, 2021 earnings release. Further information regarding the Company’s taxes will be included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 which will be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 31, 2021.