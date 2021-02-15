 

Velcan Holdings Share buyback program - weekly statement

15.02.2021, 17:00  |  39   |   |   

 


Luxembourg, 15th February 2021

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 8th FEBRUARY 2021 TO 12th FEBRUARY 2021

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market
08/02/2021 325 7 2 275 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
09/02/2021 - - - - -
10/02/2021 - - - - -
11/02/2021 1 055 7 7 385 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
12/02/2021 460 7 3 220 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg
Total 1 840 - 12 880 - -

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

*          *          *

Regulatory information available on                      www.velcan.lu

Investor Relations Contact                                         investor@velcan.lu

 

Attachment




