 

Landsbankinn hf. Supplement to the base prospectus for covered bond programme

Landsbankinn hf. has published a supplement dated 15 February 2021 to the base prospectus for covered bond programme, dated 17 April 2020.

The supplement is available for viewing on Landsbankinn‘s website, www.landsbankinn.com/covered-bonds. Printed copies of the supplement can be obtained at Landsbankinn‘s headquarters at Austurstraeti 11 in Reykjavik.


