Landsbankinn hf. Supplement to the base prospectus for debt issuance programme Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 15.02.2021, 17:13 | 24 | 0 | 0 15.02.2021, 17:13 | Landsbankinn hf. has published a supplement dated 15 February 2021 to the base prospectus for covered bond programme, dated 15 June 2020. The supplement is available for viewing on Landsbankinn‘s website, www.landsbankinn.com/bills . Printed copies of the supplement can be obtained at Landsbankinn‘s headquarters at Austurstraeti 11 in Reykjavik.

