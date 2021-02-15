 

Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 13, 2021

THOMASVILLE, GA, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Sports Venues of Florida, Inc. (OTCMKTS: BTHR) (“Sports Venues of Florida”, “BTHR”, or the “Company”), an emerging leader in the youth sports, family sports entertainment, and eSports markets, has had a week of debt reduction and expansion of its player base and finalization of its GGToor.com portal.

This had been an incredibly productive week with the success of our first World of Tanks event. Over 250 teams and 1100 players participated in the World of Tanks event and pre-registration for next week’s POKEMON TCG ONLINE with a prize pool of $3,000 is growing rapidly. We are growing a robust fan audience through technology that engages a younger demographic in a way that we are not seeing in traditional sports, or any other content producer for that matter.

Management discovered with this week’s new event we are engaging players from a cross universe of games. This is a welcomed change in our demographics of tournaments past where we only attracted players whose skillset was specifically game specific. As we grow our base, we want to draw the attention of sponsors and it seems over the past couple of tournaments we are beginning to draw the attention of sponsors. Big and small name brands see eSports as the perfect opportunity to reach the traditionally inaccessible male aged 18–35 target market. While eSports has been exploding, there is still some hesitation outside the ecosystem about what eSports even is or how benefiting sponsors. We aim to turn their hesitation into revenue.

The lack of education has been a roadblock for some sponsors, parents, and the traditional sports industry. Professionalism has just started being raised as an issue within the eSports ecosystem. Players — win or lose — have just spent much of their career in front of a computer, and not in front of a crowd. Establishing training programs and education around their new status as role models, and clarity about the consequences for unprofessional behavior is a huge opportunity for all the eSports ecosystems.

Shadow Gaming intends on being part of the solution by creating development pathways and structured eSports programs. Having a larger participation base will increase the level of play and continue to enhance the fan experience across all eSports. In the coming months, we will be working on a structure training guidelines and training program to help grow our event organizer and our player base.

