EANS-DD voestalpine AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 15.02.2021, 18:00 | 31 | 0 | 0 15.02.2021, 18:00 | --------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by

euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is

responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





personal data:





responsible party:



name: Franz Rotter (natural person)



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

reason:



reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities

function: board member



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





issuer information:



name: voestalpine AG

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299 00ZA XBMQ DIWP NR72



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





information about deal:



ISIN: AT0000937503

description of the financial instrument: Shares

type: acquisition

date: 12.02.2021; UTC+01:00

market: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBO

currency: Euro





price volume

30.77 937

30.74 330

30.76 201

30.73 141

30.74 125

30.77 89

30.76 88

30.75 88

30.75 1



total volume: 2,000

total price: 61,516.04

average price: 30.75802





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------











Further inquiry note:

Peter Fleischer

Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +43/50304/15-9949

Fax: +43/50304/55-5581

mailto:peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com

http://www.voestalpine.com



end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: voestalpine AG

voestalpine-Straße 1

A-4020 Linz

phone: +43 50304/15-9949

FAX: +43 50304/55-5581

mail: IR@voestalpine.com

WWW: www.voestalpine.com

ISIN: AT0000937503

indexes: WBI,

stockmarkets: Wien

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/60326/4838976

OTS: voestalpine AG

ISIN: AT0000937503





voestalpine Aktie





