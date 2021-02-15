EANS-DD voestalpine AG / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell| 15.02.2021, 18:00 | 31 | 0 |
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
personal data:
responsible party:
name: Franz Rotter (natural person)
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
reason:
reason: responsible party is a person with managerial responsibilities
function: board member
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer information:
name: voestalpine AG
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 5299 00ZA XBMQ DIWP NR72
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
information about deal:
ISIN: AT0000937503
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: acquisition
date: 12.02.2021; UTC+01:00
market: Wiener Boerse AG, XWBO
currency: Euro
price volume
30.77 937
30.74 330
30.76 201
30.73 141
30.74 125
30.77 89
30.76 88
30.75 88
30.75 1
total volume: 2,000
total price: 61,516.04
average price: 30.75802
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Further inquiry note:
Peter Fleischer
Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +43/50304/15-9949
Fax: +43/50304/55-5581
mailto:peter.fleischer@voestalpine.com
http://www.voestalpine.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
issuer: voestalpine AG
voestalpine-Straße 1
A-4020 Linz
phone: +43 50304/15-9949
FAX: +43 50304/55-5581
mail: IR@voestalpine.com
WWW: www.voestalpine.com
ISIN: AT0000937503
indexes: WBI, ATX
stockmarkets: Wien
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/60326/4838976
OTS: voestalpine AG
ISIN: AT0000937503
