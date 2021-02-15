 

BUREAU VERITAS Number of shares and voting rights as of January, 31 2021

Press release

Neuilly-sur-Seine, France – February 15, 2021

Information on number of shares and voting rights as stipulated by article 223-16 of the general regulations of the French financial markets authority AMF

Date Number of shares(1) Number of voting rights
31/01/2021 452,365,453 Theoretical number of voting rights: 617,796,738
Number of exercisable voting rights: 614,854,131

(1) including the new shares issued in Euroclear as a result of the exercise of stock options since January 1, 2021.
                                                                                                                           

Bureau Veritas Head Office Tel.: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 00
Société Anonyme Immeuble Newtime Fax: + 33 (0)1 55 24 70 01
(Limited liability corporation) 40/52 boulevard du Parc www.bureauveritas.com
Share capital of EUR 54,264,483.84 92200 Neuilly-sur-Seine  
RCS Nanterre 775 690 621 France  











