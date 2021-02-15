 

PCS Edventures! Reports Unaudited Results for the Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021

BOISE, Idaho, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PCS Edventures!, Inc., (PCSV) a leading provider of K-12 Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education programs and drone products, today announced unaudited results of operations for its third quarter of Fiscal Year 2021, which ended on December 31, 2020.

Revenue was $0.36 million, which was down 38% from the revenue generated in the same period last year. Net income was ($0.04 million) compared to ($0.21 million) for the same period last year. The Company recorded a gain on the forgiveness of debt of $184,480 during the quarter, which represents the forgiven amount of the Company’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan recorded for the quarter.

Michael Bledsoe, President, commented, “PCS Edventures recorded its third profitable calendar year in a row in 2020, with net income of $346,774, compared to net income of $521,629 in calendar year 2019 and $1,253,537 in 2018. We have modified several of our programs to serve the remote learning environment and have had meaningful success. Though many locations have been struggling to offer in-person learning, our markets are beginning to return to normal with school reopenings becoming a national priority.”

About PCS Edventures!, Inc.

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCPK: PCSV) is a Boise, Idaho company that designs and delivers technology-rich products and services for the K-12 market that develop 21st-century skills. PCS programs emphasize experiential learning in Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM). https://www.edventures.com/.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934; actual results could differ materially from such statements.

Contact

Investor Contact: Michael Bledsoe 1.800.429.3110, mikeb@edventures.com
Investor Relations Web Site: pcsv.global




