Emerson to Make Available Presentation Materials From Annual Investor Conference

Emerson (NYSE: EMR) announced today that presentation materials from its annual investor conference will be made available at 7:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, Feb. 16, on Emerson’s website at www.emerson.com/en-us/investors. The conference will include presentations from Chief Executive Officer Lal Karsanbhai, Chairman David N. Farr and other senior executives.

A live webcast of the virtual investor conference will begin at 8:30 a.m. ET. A link to register and attend the live event is available at www.emerson.com/en-us/investors. The webcast will remain available for 90 days.