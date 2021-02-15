Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors

Since 1949, the Technology & Engineering Emmy Awards have recognized talented and innovative leaders and companies making the world of television possible.

Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, is excited to announce that it has been designated as a 2020 Technology & Engineering Emmy winner by the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) for its “Standardization and Commercialization of Television – Broadcast, Hybrid Electrical and Fiber-Optic Camera Cable and Connectors.”

Belden is being honored for its significant impact on the broadcast industry and vital role in standardizing SMPTE cables. As video transitioned from analog to digital, copper camera cable couldn’t transmit digital signals across long distances. The industry needed a way to move digital video over long distances using fiber while also providing power to cameras.

“Belden had excellent knowledge of broadcast technology and Mohawk—a Belden brand—had a superb team of fiber experts,” explains Belden Vice President of Global Research and Development Martin Van Der Burgt, who sat on the SMPTE standards committee and served as lead design engineer. “We came together to make this idea work.”

The result: the development and commercialization of the first SMPTE cables to meet North American standards. Commercially available since 1999, Belden SMPTE cables are still used today for various indoor and outdoor broadcast applications. The hybrid electrical and fiber-optic camera cable and connectors were standardized as SMPTE 304M/311M. This innovation accelerated adoption of digital video and allowed networks to confidently invest in digital camera equipment.

“NATAS is delighted to recognize Belden’s continued contributions to the television industry,” says Robert P. Seidel, chairman, NATAS Technology & Engineering Achievement Committee. “The company is to be commended for its innovation and leadership in the market.”

“Belden was there to help create industry standards as we followed the path from analog to digital,” says Van Der Burgt. “Our SMPTE cable has performed through technology changes and is an integral part of broadcast television. Now the industry is moving to the next path, which is ultra-high definition—and Belden is ready to support that transition as well.”

Holding true to its reputation for constant technology innovation, Belden introduced a new solution to support the shift to ultra-high definition (UHD) for 4K video. Belden’s 4K UHD Coax Cable for 12G-SDI supports 4K or UHD content without an overhaul to IP or fiber. It maintains a 12 GHz bandwidth and maximizes 4K/UHD transmission distance over a single link, decreasing bulk associated with dual-link and quad-link configurations. Now manufacturers can integrate 12G-SDI ports into equipment to support traditional coax or upgrades to IP or fiber to support 4K/UHD broadcasting.