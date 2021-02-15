 

Voltalia starts construction of the Canudos 1 wind plant in the State of Bahia, opening its new Brazilian renewable cluster

Voltalia (Euronext Paris ISIN code: FR0011995588), an international player in renewable energies, announces today the start of the construction of a 99.4-megawatt wind project at its new Canudos cluster, which has a 1 gigawatt potential.

After developing Serra Branca, the world’s largest wind-and-solar cluster in the state of Rio Grande Do Norte, I am pleased to announce the opening of our Canudos cluster in the state of Bahia. We are replicating the key success factors of Serra Branca : excellent wind regime, grid connexion ownership and scalability" says Sébastien Clerc, CEO of Voltalia.

The Canudos 1 project is a wind farm of 99.4 megawatts, increasing from the 90 megawatts announced in December 20191. The long-term power sale agreement, for a duration of 20 years, was signed with Brazilian utilities Cemig. Voltalia chose the G132 - 3,55MW model for the 28 turbines which will equip the plant. Construction of the substation has already started, and the wind farm itself is expected to be fully commissioned in the first half of 2022.

The new cluster shows the ability of Voltalia to replicate a successfull business model which made the 2.4-gigawatt cluster of Serra Branca the largest wind-and-solar cluster worldwide. This strategy consists in developing a large and competitive group of projects on the same site, with the aim of retaining some projects and selling others, with all projects benefiting from economies of scale. The total estimated potential for Canudos is 1 gigawatt.

As for its other sites in operation in Brazil (Serra Branca, SMG and Oiapoque), Voltalia intends to positively impact local communities with this project. The Company will build the relevant connection facilities, produce renewable energy at a competitive price and, to do so, employ local human resources.

Next on the agenda: FY 2020 results on March 25, 2021 (before market opening)

About Voltalia (www.voltalia.com)
Voltalia is an international player in the renewable energy sector. The Group produces and sells electricity generated from wind, solar, hydraulic, biomass and storage facilities that it owns and operates. Voltalia has generating capacity in operation and under construction of more than 1.3 GW and a portfolio of projects under development representing total capacity of 8.5 GW. 

Voltalia is also a service provider and supports its investor clients in renewable energy projects during all phases, from design to operation and maintenance.  

As a pioneer in the corporate market, Voltalia provides a global offer to private companies, ranging from the supply of green electricity and energy efficiency services to the local production of their own electricity.

The Group has more than 1,000 employees and is present in 20 countries on 4 continents and is able to act worldwide on behalf of its clients.

Voltalia is listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, compartment B (FR0011995588 – VLTSA) and is part of the Enternext Tech 40 and CAC Mid & Small indices. The Group is also included in the Gaïa-Index, an index for socially responsible midcaps.
