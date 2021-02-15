 

Aziyo Biologics to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results on Monday, March 1, 2021

15.02.2021, 18:00  |  23   |   |   

SILVER SPRING, Md., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aziyo Biologics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AZYO), a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, today announced that it plans to release its fourth quarter and full year earnings results after market close on Monday, March 1, 2021. Management will host a conference call to review the Company’s financial performance starting at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time / 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast.

The link to the webcast will be available on the Aziyo Biologics, Inc. website at www.aziyo.com under the investor relations section and will be archived for future reference. To listen to the conference call, please dial (833) 665-0667 (US/Canada) or (914) 987-7319 (International) and use the conference ID number 4158569 approximately ten minutes prior to the start time.

About Aziyo Biologics
Aziyo Biologics is a commercial-stage regenerative medicine company focused on creating the next generation of differentiated products and improving outcomes in patients undergoing surgery, concentrating on patients receiving implantable medical devices. Since its founding in 2015, the Company has created a portfolio of commercial-stage products used in cardiovascular, orthopedic, and reconstructive specialties. For more information, visit www.Aziyo.com.        

Media:
Courtney Guyer
Aziyo Biologics, Inc.
PR@aziyo.com

Investors:
Leigh Salvo
Gilmartin Group
investors@aziyo.com




Wertpapier


