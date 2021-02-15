DSV, 866 - TRANSACTIONS IN DSV PANALPINA A/S SHARES MADE BY EXECUTIVES
Company Announcement No. 866
DSV Panalpina A/S hereby provides notification pursuant to article 19 of regulation (EU) no. 596/2014 of the below transactions related to shares in DSV Panalpina A/S made by executives.
Any questions may be addressed to Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, Flemming Ole Nielsen, tel. +45 43 20 33 92.
Yours sincerely,
DSV Panalpina A/S
Attachment
