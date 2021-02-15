 

ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021

MARLBOROUGH, Mass. and BERLIN, Germany and YOKNEAM ILIT, Israel, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (Nasdaq: RWLK) (“ReWalk” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, February 18, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open.   

Larry Jasinski, Chief Executive Officer, and Ori Gon, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the results as follows:

Time 8:30 A.M EST
Toll free (U.S.) (844) 423-9889
International (U.S) (716) 247-5804
Germany 08 00 18 15 287
Israel 18 09 31 53 62
Access Code 8763375
  https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qqevtg5m
Webcast (live and replay)  under the ‘Investors’ section'.

The archived webcast will be available via the following link
https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/qqevtg5m or through the 'Investors' section' on www.rewalk.com.

About ReWalk Robotics Ltd.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets wearable robotic exoskeletons for individuals with lower limb disabilities as a result of spinal cord injury or stroke.  ReWalk’s mission is to fundamentally change the quality of life for individuals with lower limb disability through the creation and development of market leading robotic technologies. Founded in 2001, ReWalk has headquarters in the U.S., Israel and Germany. For more information on the ReWalk systems, please visit www.rewalk.com.

ReWalk is a registered trademark of ReWalk Robotics Ltd. in Israel and the Unites States. 

Investor Contact:
Ori Gon
Chief Financial Officer 
ReWalk Robotics Ltd.
T: +972-4-9590123 
E: investorrelations@rewalk.com




Wertpapier


