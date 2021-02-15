 

EQS-News Medacta Adds the MyHip Planner and the MyHip Verifier Tools to its Personalized Medicine Solutions for Hip Replacement

Medacta Adds the MyHip Planner and the MyHip Verifier Tools to its Personalized Medicine Solutions for Hip Replacement

Media release

Medacta Adds the MyHip(R) Planner and the MyHip(R) Verifier Tools to its Personalized Medicine Solutions for Hip Replacement

CASTEL SAN PIETRO, 15 February 2021 - Medacta is proud to announce that it has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its MyHip(R) Planner and MyHip(R) Verifier, after recently receiving CE marking and approval from Australia's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) and from the Japanese Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare (MHLW). These two promising innovative technologies will be introduced into all markets in which Medacta operates in the upcoming months.

MyHip Planner and MyHip Verifier are two personalized solutions which are intended to be used in primary total hip replacement for 3D pre-operative planning and intra-operative verification. Designed to predict and minimize surgical complexity, as well as to improve overall surgical outcomes and patient satisfaction, these applications can be used as stand-alone tools or together, and are intended to deliver a personalized approach to total hip arthroplasty (THA), optimizing the surgical experience.

MyHip Planner is a surgeon-operated CT-based software which allows the user to create a patient-specific pre-operative 3D plan. Through an automatic and precise 3D reconstruction of the patient's anatomy and the real time post-operative dynamic simulation of the range of motion in everyday activities based on an advanced impingement detection algorithm, this software allows the surgeon to tailor implant choice and position to the patient's anatomy, hip joint biomechanics, and functional needs. MyHip Planner eases and empowers the critical decision-making process in defining the optimal surgical strategy for each patient. A streamlined protocol assists the surgeon when executing a 3D anatomical assessment of the anatomy and planning for the optimal implant and position within the hip joint. This helps anticipate potential intra-operative complications, such as femoral fracture and leg length inequality, or detect potential risks of implant failures, such as impingement, reduced range of motion (ROM) and overall joint instability.

