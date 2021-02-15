 

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Profit and Credit Estimates for 2020

DGAP-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Preliminary Results
CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Profit and Credit Estimates for 2020

15.02.2021 / 19:43
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CPI PROPERTY GROUP
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

PRESS RELEASE
CORPORATE NEWS

Luxembourg, 15 February 2021

CPI PROPERTY GROUP - Profit and Credit Estimates for 2020

CPI PROPERTY GROUP ("CPIPG," the "Company" or together with its subsidiaries the "Group"), the leading owner of income-generating real estate in the Czech Republic, Berlin, Warsaw and the CEE region, hereby publishes unaudited profit and credit estimates for the financial year ended 31 December 2020. While publication of the Company's audited annual financial report is scheduled for 31 March 2021, the Company is proceeding with this unaudited disclosure so that our investors and stakeholders are updated about the Group's performance.

"In 2020, CPIPG demonstrated the quality and resilience of our diversified property portfolio," said Martin Nemecek, CEO. "COVID-19 remains a short-term factor, but we expect a more positive environment for 2021 and beyond."

The Company estimates the following preliminary financial and operating results for the financial year ended 31 December 2020:

- CPIPG's property portfolio increased to €10.3 billion, (+13% versus 2019), as the Group completed more than €1 billion of income-generating acquisitions. Notably, CPIPG became the leading office landlord in Warsaw and the largest shareholder in Globalworth Real Estate Investments Limited ("Globalworth").

- Total assets increased to €11.8 billion (+11% versus 2019), primarily due to the increase in the property portfolio. Property valuations were slightly positive in offices (particularly in Berlin), positive in residential, and slightly to modestly negative in retail and hotels.

- At the end of 2020, the share of office properties in the Group's property portfolio increased to 53%, while retail declined to 21%. Residential and hotels & resorts represented 8% and 7%, respectively.

