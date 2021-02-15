Verizon Response & Tips for Coast-to-Coast Winter Storms

Verizon’s network is ready for this week’s winter storms— and you can be too

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While intense winter weather is typical for the Midwest and Northeast, severe winter weather is impacting millions of people from coast to coast. In addition to snow and freezing conditions in the Pacific Northwest, the South and Mid-Atlantic are bracing for the unexpected and perhaps historic Winter Storms Tabitha, Uri and Viola, bearing down with threats of unprecedented snow, wind and ice. As always, Verizon’s reliable and dependable network is prepared to take it on — and you can be too.



Predicted to deliver heavy snowfall, freezing rain and/or damaging winds, these storms may affect your ability to get out and about, cause property damage, and in some cases power outages. But whether you get one inch of snow or two feet, or experience 5- to 50-mph gale force winds, the Verizon network will be ready.