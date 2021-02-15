Verizon Response & Tips for Coast-to-Coast Winter Storms
Verizon’s network is ready for this week’s winter storms— and you can be too
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While intense winter weather is typical for the Midwest and Northeast, severe winter weather is impacting millions of people from coast to
coast. In addition to snow and freezing conditions in the Pacific Northwest, the South and Mid-Atlantic are bracing for the unexpected and perhaps historic Winter Storms Tabitha, Uri and Viola,
bearing down with threats of unprecedented snow, wind and ice. As always, Verizon’s reliable and dependable network is prepared to take it on — and you can be too.
Predicted to deliver heavy snowfall, freezing rain and/or damaging winds, these storms may affect your ability to get out and about, cause property damage, and in some cases power outages. But whether you get one inch of snow or two feet, or experience 5- to 50-mph gale force winds, the Verizon network will be ready.
State of the network
Verizon’s network is performing well as the parade of winter storms make their way across the country with limited impact to our network operations. As anticipated, commercial power is out in many places throughout the country. In the vast majority of locations, we have backup generators running and are on standby to refuel generators to ensure our network continues to serve our customers. In a few pockets of the country, power outages have impacted the fiber we use to provide connectivity from each cell site to our switching facilities. Restoration crews have already begun work to restore power to those fiber assets.
Our Network teams and vendor partners are staffing our 24x7 virtual wireless command centers (in accordance with recommended social distancing policies) and our employees are using additional Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) as they engage in recovery efforts. Our temporary assets such as mobile cell sites, mobile generators and alternate backhaul connections (needed when fiber is impacted) are prepared and ready to be deployed if needed. We are in contact with federal, state and local emergency management teams and are coordinating communication needs and efforts with them.
