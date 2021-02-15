 

SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against bluebird bio, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against bluebird bio, Inc. (“bluebird” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: BLUE) for violations of §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities between May 11, 2020 and November 4, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''), are encouraged to contact the firm before April 13, 2021.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. Bluebird presented insufficient data to support its U.S. Biologics Licensing Application (“BLA”) submission for LentiGlobin for sickle cell disease (“SCD”). The Company downplayed the risk of disruptions related to the COVID-19 pandemic to its BLA submission schedule for LentiGlobin for SCD, especially on the topic of manufacturing. Based on these facts, the Company’s public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about bluebird, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

