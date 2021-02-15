 

Fronsac Announces the Issuance of Units For Services Rendered in Relation With Its Unit Compensation Plan

MONTREAL, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSX-V: FRO.UN) Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust (“Fronsac REIT” or “Fronsac”) announces the issuance of 43,200 units of Fronsac REIT at a price of $6.95 per unit, which equates to $300,240 as partial compensation for the services rendered by certain members of management and the board of trustees during the fiscal year ended on December 31st, 2020.

The issuance of the units of Fronsac REIT constitutes a portion of salaries as per the Unit Compensation Plan approved by the unitholders on April 19, 2019 and amended on May 22, 2020.

About Fronsac - Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended trust that acquires and owns high quality triple net and management-free commercial real estate properties.

Forward-Looking Statements - This press release contains forward-looking statements and information as defined by applicable securities laws. Fronsac warns the reader that actual events may differ materially from current expectations due to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated in such statements. Among these include the risks related to economic conditions, the risks associated with the local real estate market, the dependence to the financial condition of tenants, the uncertainties related to real estate activities, the changes in interest rates, the availability of financing in the form of debt or equity, the effects related to the adoption of new standards, as well as other risks and factors described from time to time in the documents filed by Fronsac with securities regulators, including the management report. Fronsac does not intend or undertake to update or modify its forward-looking statements even if future events occur or for any other reason, unless required by law or any regulatory authority.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange Inc. nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the Policy of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts any responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information please contact Jason Parravano at (450) 536-5328.




