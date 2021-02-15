Baltic Horizon Fund publishes its NAV for January 2021

The net asset value (NAV) of Baltic Horizon Fund (the Fund) unit at end of January 2021 amounted to EUR 1.1442 per unit. Compared to the previous month, NAV per unit increased by +0.41%. The total net asset value of the Fund rose to EUR 136.9 million over the month. The NAV was affected positively by the operating performance of properties and cash flow hedge movement during the month. EPRA NAV, EPRA NRV and EPRA NTA as at the end of January 2021 increased to EUR 1.2270 per unit, corresponding to an increase of +0.42% over the last month.

Consolidated net rental income for the first month of the year amounted to EUR 1.3 million, corresponding to a net rental income decrease of EUR 0.3 million compared to the previous month (EUR 1.6 million in December 2020). Rental income growth slowed down due to relief measures granted to tenants and lower turnover rents resulting mostly from the COVID-19 related closure of shopping centres in the Baltics. The Fund earned an unaudited consolidated net profit of EUR 0.6 million in January 2021.