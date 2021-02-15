 

Shareholder Alert Robbins LLP Reminds Investors That Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 21:56  |  49   |   |   

Shareholder rights law firm Robbins LLP reminds shareholders that a purchaser of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VYGR) filed a class action complaint against the Company and its officers and directors for alleged violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 between June 1, 2017 and November 9, 2020. Voyager is a clinical-stage gene therapy company that develops treatments for patients suffering from severe neurological diseases.

If you suffered a loss due to Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.'s misconduct

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (VYGR) Misled Shareholders Regarding the Viability of its Lead Clinical Candidate for Huntington's Disease

According to the complaint, on June 1, 2017, Voyager announced that it had selected VY-HTT01 as a lead clinical candidate for the treatment of Huntington's disease, indicating "[p]reclinical pharmacology and toxicology studies [were] underway with VY-HTT01 to support filing of an investigational new drug (IND) application in 2018." Throughout the relevant period, Voyager touted the viability of VY-HTT01 and continually stated that preclinical pharmacology and toxicology would support the drug's IND application.

Finally, on September 20, 2020, Voyager submitted an IND application for VY-HTT01 for the treatment of Huntington's disease to the U.S. Drug and Food Administration. On October 12, 2020, Voyager disclosed, "the IND was placed on clinical hold pending the resolution of certain chemistry, manufacturing and controls (CMC) matters." Then, on November 9, 2020, Voyager announced its third quarter 2020 financial results, in which it disclosed, "Voyager recently received written feedback from the FDA requesting additional information on specific CMC topics, including drug-device compatibility and drug substance and product characterization." On this news, Voyager's stock fell $2.60 per share, or $23.21%, to close at $8.60 on November 10, 2020.

If you purchased shares of Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. between June 1, 2017 and November 9, 2020, you have until March 24, 2021, to ask the court to appoint you lead plaintiff for the class.

