-APi Group Provides Preliminary Year-End 2020 Results

The Company believes that adjusted net revenues for 2020 will be approximately $3.5 billion and adjusted EBITDA will be at the mid to higher end of the increased guidance range of $370 to $380 million provided on December 9, 2020. APi’s cash generation remained strong in December and as of the end of the year, the Company had approximately $515 million in cash and cash equivalents on its balance sheet. Results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020 are expected to be reported in the latter half of March.

APi Group Corporation (NYSE: APG) (“APG”, “APi” or the “Company”) today provided preliminary year-end 2020 results, established net revenues guidance for 2021 and announced cash proceeds initially received from the exercise of outstanding warrants. The Company is participating in the Barclays Industrial Select Conference on February 16, 2021 and Citi’s 2021 Global Industrials Virtual Conference on Thursday, February 18, 2021 and may discuss these items while at the conferences.

Russ Becker, APi’s President and Chief Executive Officer stated: “I am pleased with our 2020 results. Despite the challenges faced as a result of COVID-19 related disruptions, our proactive approach to managing risk across our platform and the strength of our recurring revenue services-focused business model yielded results. Our business is solid and is performing well as we remain focused on our pre-COVID-19 objectives and long-term value creation targets.

“As we look ahead to this year, we are cautiously optimistic about the opportunities in front of us while being realistic about the challenges COVID-19 creates. We believe that 2021 net revenues will range between $3,650 to $3,750 million driven by our relentless focus on service and inspection combined with our disciplined approach to project and customer selection. We expect growth in segment net revenues on an organic basis of approximately 8% in Safety Services and 6% in Specialty Services, offset by a decline of approximately 30% in Industrial Services, in line with our disciplined and strategic focus on improving margins by solid project selection as opposed to growing the top line, particularly in the Industrial Services segment. Excluding the strategic decline in Industrial Services, we expect growth in organic net revenues of approximately 7%. For 2021 adjusted EBITDA, we are comfortable with the current analyst consensus of approximately $412 million.”