 

Cintas Corporation Provides Update on COVID-19 Impact on Its Business

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 22:15  |  91   |   |   

Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on its business.

Scott D. Farmer, Cintas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “At the time of our fiscal second quarter earnings conference call in late December, much uncertainty existed. COVID-19 cases were surging. Economic indicators reflected an economic recovery that slowed considerably. Many states and provinces reinstituted temporary economic restrictions in response to rising COVID-19 cases. Vaccines were just beginning to be distributed. All of these items contributed to a lack of clarity regarding their effects on our business in our fiscal third quarter. As a result, we did not provide financial guidance.”

Mr. Farmer continued, “After peaking in early January, COVID-19 cases have steadily decreased, and the impacts on our business in our fiscal third quarter, while still significant, are clearer. Therefore, we want to provide a financial update ahead of our third quarter earnings announcement. We expect our third quarter revenue to be in the range of $1.75 billion to $1.76 billion and diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $2.15 to $2.25. Please note that this year's third quarter contains one less workday than last year's third quarter, we expect our third quarter effective tax rate to be in the range of 13% to 15%, and the financial guidance excludes any impact from potentially significant winter storms.”

Mr. Farmer concluded, “Cintas continues to provide necessary products and services to our customers to ensure they are READY to open their doors with confidence every day. We are proudly providing our customers with clean garments, healthcare scrubs, microfiber towels and mops, disinfectant and sanitizer spray services, restroom supplies, hand sanitizer dispenser services, personal protective equipment including face masks and gloves, and numerous other products and services to help businesses keep their facilities, employees and customers clean and safe.”

Cintas’ consolidated balance sheet remains solid, and it currently has significant availability under its credit facility. Cintas is a strong cash flow business and has a track-record of efficient capital allocation. Quarter to date, Cintas has purchased $82.0 million of Cintas stock under its buyback program. On January 19, 2021, the Company’s Board of Directors approved a $0.75 per share quarterly dividend payable on March 15, 2021 to shareholders of record as of February 15, 2021.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cintas Corporation Provides Update on COVID-19 Impact on Its Business Cintas Corporation (Nasdaq: CTAS) today provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on its business. Scott D. Farmer, Cintas Chairman and Chief Executive Officer stated, “At the time of our fiscal second quarter earnings conference call in …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Professor Juan Marchal Believes Propanc Biopharma’s Proenzyme Therapy May Offer New Treatment ...
SpineGuard Obtains FDA Clearance for Commercial Release of its new “DSG Connect” Platform in ...
Ingevity mourns passing of Chairman of the Board Rick Kelson
Mercialys: 2020 Results
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
Tikehau Capital Joins Forces With Financière Agache, Jean-Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi to ...
Cable One to Acquire Hargray Communications
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
-APi Group Provides Preliminary Year-End 2020 Results-
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09.02.21
Cintas Offers “Facility Essentials” to Help Prepare for Pre-Pandemic Level Activity
02.02.21
Cintas Kicks-off Eighth-Annual Nationwide Custodian of the Year Contest
19.01.21
Cintas Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend