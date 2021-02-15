 

Medpace Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 22:15  |  56   |   |   

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020.

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased 13.0% to $259.7 million, compared to $229.9 million for the comparable prior-year period. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 7.5% to $925.9 million, compared to $861.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. On a constant currency organic basis, revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 12.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased 7.3% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the year ended December 31, 2019.

Backlog as of December 31, 2020 grew 20.1% to $1.5 billion from $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2019. Net new business awards were $358.6 million, representing a net book-to-bill ratio of 1.38x for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $281.1 million for the comparable prior-year period. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net new business awards were $1,175.0 million, representing a net book-to-bill ratio of 1.27x, compared to $1,094.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company calculates the net book-to-bill ratio by dividing net new business awards by revenue.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, total direct costs were $176.8 million, compared to total direct costs of $167.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2020, total direct costs were $647.2 million, compared to $615.3 million in the full year 2019. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $22.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to SG&A expenses of $21.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2020, SG&A expenses were $92.2 million, compared to $95.2 million for the full year 2019.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $50.9 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, versus GAAP net income of $29.8 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. This resulted in a net income margin of 19.6% and 13.0% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. GAAP net income for the full year 2020 was $145.4 million, or $3.84 per diluted share, versus GAAP net income of $100.4 million, or $2.67 per diluted share, for the full year 2019. This resulted in a net income margin of 15.7% and 11.7% for the full year 2020 and 2019, respectively.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 46.3% to $60.2 million, or 23.2% of revenue, compared to $41.1 million, or 17.9% of revenue, for the comparable prior-year period. EBITDA for the full year 2020 increased 25.5% to $187.8 million, or 20.3% of revenue compared to $149.6 million, or 17.4% of revenue, for the prior year. On a constant currency basis, EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 46.4% from the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased 24.6% for the full year 2020 compared to the full year 2019.

A reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and EBITDA margin to the corresponding GAAP measures is provided below.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company’s Cash and cash equivalents were $277.8 million at December 31, 2020, and the Company generated $105.5 million in cash flow from operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased approximately 0.41 million shares at an average price of $115.42 per share for a total of $47.4 million. The Company had $102.6 million remaining under its authorized share repurchase program at the end of the quarter.

Financial Guidance

The Company forecasts 2021 revenue in the range of $1.075 billion to $1.175 billion, representing growth of 16.1% to 26.9% over 2020 revenue of $925.9 million. GAAP net income for full year 2021 is forecasted in the range of $154.5 million to $170.5 million. Additionally, full year 2021 EBITDA is expected in the range of $205.0 million to $225.0 million. Based on forecasted 2021 revenue of $1.075 billion to $1.175 billion and GAAP net income of $154.5 million to $170.5 million, diluted earnings per share (GAAP) is forecasted in the range of $4.08 to $4.50. This guidance assumes a full year 2021 tax rate of 15.0% to 16.0% and does not reflect the potential impact of any share repurchases the Company may make pursuant to the share repurchase program.

Conference Call Details

Medpace will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. ET, Tuesday, February 16, 2021, to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 800-219-7113 (domestic) or 574-990-1030 (international) using the passcode 9646903.

To access the conference call via webcast, visit the “Investors” section of Medpace’s website at medpace.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A supplemental slide presentation will also be available at the “Investors” section of Medpace’s website prior to the start of the call.

A recording of the call will be available until Tuesday, February 23, 2021. To hear this recording, dial 855-859-2056 (domestic) or 404-537-3406 (international) using the passcode 9646903.

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 3,600 people across 39 countries as of December 31, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding our forecasted financial results, the anticipated impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our business, and the effective tax rate used for non-GAAP adjustment purposes. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “target,” “forecast,” “may,” “could,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “project,” “goal,” “objective,” “potential,” “range,” “estimate,” “preliminary,” similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our financial condition, actual results, performance (including share price performance), or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the potential loss, delay or non-renewal of our contracts, or the non-payment by customers for services we have performed; the failure to convert backlog to revenue at our present or historical conversion rate(s); the failure to maintain or generate new business awards; fluctuation in our results between fiscal quarters and years; the risks and uncertainties related to disruptions to or reductions in business operations or prospects due to pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as coronavirus disease COVID-19; decreased operating margins due to increased pricing pressure or other factors; our failure to perform our services in accordance with contractual requirements, government regulations and ethical considerations; the impact of underpricing our contracts, overrunning our cost estimates or failing to receive approval for or experiencing delays with documentation of change orders; our failure to increase our market share, grow our business, successfully execute our growth strategies or manage our growth effectively; the impact of a failure to retain key executives or other personnel or recruit experienced personnel; the risks associated with our information systems infrastructure, including potential cybersecurity breaches and other disruptions which could compromise patient information or our information; adverse results from customer or therapeutic area concentration; the risks associated with doing business internationally, including the effects of tariffs and trade wars; the risks associated with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other anti-corruption laws; future net losses; the impact of changes in tax laws and regulations; our failure to attract suitable investigators and patients to our clinical trials; the liability risks associated with our research and development services, including risks of liability resulting from harm to patients; inadequate insurance coverage for our operations and indemnification obligations; fluctuations in exchange rates; general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, including financial market conditions; the impact of a natural disaster or other catastrophic event; negative outsourcing trends in the biopharmaceutical industry and a reduction in aggregate expenditures and research and development budgets; our inability to compete effectively with other CROs; the impact of healthcare reform; the impact of consolidation in the biopharmaceutical industry; our failure to comply with federal, state and foreign healthcare laws; the effect of current and proposed laws and regulations regarding the protection of personal data; our potential involvement in costly intellectual property lawsuits; actions by regulatory authorities or customers to limit the scope of indications related to or withdraw an approved drug, biologic or medical device from the market; the impact of industry-wide reputational harm to CROs; and the effect of the U.K.’s withdrawal from the EU, which could have implications on our research, commercial and general business operations in the U.K. and the EU.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized. Achievement of anticipated results is subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions. If known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize or if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events, developments or circumstances cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures presented in this press release, such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin, are not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or U.S. GAAP. Management uses EBITDA and EBITDA margin or comparable metrics as a measurement used in evaluating our operating performance on a consistent basis, as a consideration to assess incentive compensation for our employees, for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget, and to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies.

EBITDA and EBITDA margin have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. See the condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this release for our U.S. GAAP results. Additionally, for reconciliations of EBITDA and EBITDA margin to our closest reported U.S. GAAP measures, refer to the appendix of this press release.

We believe that EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful to provide additional information to investors about certain material non-cash and non-recurring items. While we believe these financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors, because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA margin may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered as an alternative to performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to Medpace Holdings, Inc. before income tax expense, interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by Revenue, net for each period. Our presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

 

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

Revenue, net

 

$

259,678

 

 

$

229,886

 

 

$

925,925

 

$

860,969

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Direct service costs, excluding depreciation and amortization

 

 

91,429

 

 

 

85,484

 

 

 

354,426

 

 

321,006

 

Reimbursed out-of-pocket expenses

 

 

85,397

 

 

 

81,703

 

 

 

292,773

 

 

294,266

 

Total direct costs

 

 

176,826

 

 

 

167,187

 

 

 

647,199

 

 

615,272

 

Selling, general and administrative

 

 

22,381

 

 

 

21,261

 

 

 

92,156

 

 

95,245

 

Depreciation

 

 

3,534

 

 

 

2,325

 

 

 

11,652

 

 

8,360

 

Amortization

 

 

1,949

 

 

 

2,995

 

 

 

7,876

 

 

14,829

 

Total operating expenses

 

 

204,690

 

 

 

193,768

 

 

 

758,883

 

 

733,706

 

Income from operations

 

 

54,988

 

 

 

36,118

 

 

 

167,042

 

 

127,263

 

Other (expense) income, net:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Miscellaneous (expense) income, net

 

 

(257

)

 

 

(289

)

 

 

1,183

 

 

(863

)

Interest (expense) income, net

 

 

(29

)

 

 

388

 

 

 

307

 

 

(1,568

)

Total other (expense) income, net

 

 

(286

)

 

 

99

 

 

 

1,490

 

 

(2,431

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

54,702

 

 

 

36,217

 

 

 

168,532

 

 

124,832

 

Income tax provision

 

 

3,836

 

 

 

6,404

 

 

 

23,148

 

 

24,389

 

Net income

 

$

50,866

 

 

$

29,813

 

 

$

145,384

 

$

100,443

 

Net income per share attributable to common shareholders:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

$

1.43

 

 

$

0.82

 

 

$

4.07

 

$

2.79

 

Diluted

 

$

1.35

 

 

$

0.78

 

 

$

3.84

 

$

2.67

 

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

35,578

 

 

 

36,042

 

 

 

35,635

 

 

35,881

 

Diluted

 

 

37,649

 

 

 

37,928

 

 

 

37,708

 

 

37,576

 

 
 

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

 

 

 

 

 

(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)

 

 

 

 

As Of December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

ASSETS

 

 

 

 

Current assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

277,766

 

 

$

131,920

 

Accounts receivable and unbilled, net

 

 

160,962

 

 

 

155,662

 

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

34,923

 

 

 

29,446

 

Total current assets

 

 

473,651

 

 

 

317,028

 

Property and equipment, net

 

 

85,017

 

 

 

47,292

 

Operating lease right-of-use assets

 

 

113,809

 

 

 

52,152

 

Goodwill

 

 

662,396

 

 

 

662,396

 

Intangible assets, net

 

 

46,474

 

 

 

54,350

 

Deferred income taxes

 

 

536

 

 

 

376

 

Other assets

 

 

8,794

 

 

 

9,477

 

Total assets

 

$

1,390,677

 

 

$

1,143,071

 

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY

 

 

 

 

Current liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts payable

 

$

26,552

 

 

$

22,404

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

134,367

 

 

 

109,252

 

Advanced billings

 

 

255,664

 

 

 

192,359

 

Other current liabilities

 

 

23,527

 

 

 

18,987

 

Total current liabilities

 

 

440,110

 

 

 

343,002

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

115,143

 

 

 

45,212

 

Deferred income tax liability

 

 

13,551

 

 

 

12,849

 

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

16,094

 

 

 

15,725

 

Total liabilities

 

 

584,898

 

 

 

416,788

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Shareholders’ equity:

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock - $0.01 par-value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

Common stock - $0.01 par-value; 250,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; 35,519,989 and 36,065,278 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

 

 

355

 

 

 

360

 

Treasury stock - 185,000 and 200,000 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively

 

 

(5,578

)

 

 

(6,030

)

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

695,904

 

 

 

666,585

 

Retained earnings

 

 

115,229

 

 

 

68,109

 

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

 

 

(131

)

 

 

(2,741

)

Total shareholders’ equity

 

 

805,779

 

 

 

726,283

 

Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity

 

$

1,390,677

 

 

$

1,143,071

 

 
 

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 

 

 

 

 

(Amounts in thousands)

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

$

145,384

 

 

$

100,443

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

11,652

 

 

 

8,360

 

Amortization

 

 

7,876

 

 

 

14,829

 

Stock-based compensation expense

 

 

13,784

 

 

 

20,741

 

Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount

 

 

-

 

 

 

954

 

Noncash lease expense

 

 

13,924

 

 

 

9,949

 

Deferred income tax provision

 

 

527

 

 

 

10,050

 

Amortization and adjustment of deferred credit

 

 

(706

)

 

 

(801

)

Other

 

 

(22

)

 

 

1,754

 

Changes in assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable and unbilled, net

 

 

(5,530

)

 

 

(21,256

)

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

 

 

(3,724

)

 

 

(7,381

)

Accounts payable

 

 

(2,597

)

 

 

4,730

 

Accrued expenses

 

 

24,231

 

 

 

21,824

 

Advanced billings

 

 

63,407

 

 

 

44,584

 

Lease liabilities

 

 

(11,506

)

 

 

(9,034

)

Other assets and liabilities, net

 

 

1,976

 

 

 

2,121

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

258,676

 

 

 

201,867

 

CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Property and equipment expenditures

 

 

(31,340

)

 

 

(17,912

)

Other

 

 

126

 

 

 

(1,232

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(31,214

)

 

 

(19,144

)

CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from stock option exercises

 

 

15,992

 

 

 

6,520

 

Repurchases of common stock

 

 

(98,274

)

 

 

-

 

Payment of debt

 

 

-

 

 

 

(80,438

)

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(82,282

)

 

 

(73,918

)

EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH

 

 

666

 

 

 

(167

)

INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH

 

 

145,846

 

 

 

108,638

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH — Beginning of period

 

 

131,920

 

 

 

23,282

 

CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH — End of period

 

$

277,766

 

 

$

131,920

 

 
 

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED)

 

(Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

 

Three Months Ended

 

Twelve Months Ended

 

 

December 31,

 

December 31,

 

 

2020

 

2019

 

2020

 

2019

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (GAAP)

 

$

50,866

 

 

$

29,813

 

 

$

145,384

 

 

$

100,443

 

Interest expense (income), net

 

 

29

 

 

 

(388

)

 

 

(307

)

 

 

1,568

 

Income tax provision

 

 

3,836

 

 

 

6,404

 

 

 

23,148

 

 

 

24,389

 

Depreciation

 

 

3,534

 

 

 

2,325

 

 

 

11,652

 

 

 

8,360

 

Amortization

 

 

1,949

 

 

 

2,995

 

 

 

7,876

 

 

 

14,829

 

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

$

60,214

 

 

$

41,149

 

 

$

187,753

 

 

$

149,589

 

Net income margin (GAAP)

 

 

19.6

%

 

 

13.0

%

 

 

15.7

%

 

 

11.7

%

EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP)

 

 

23.2

%

 

 

17.9

%

 

 

20.3

%

 

 

17.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FY 2021 GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED)

 

(Amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

 

Forecast 2021

 

 

Net Income

 

Net income per diluted share

 

 

Low

 

High

 

Low

 

High

Net income and net income per diluted share (GAAP)

 

$

154.5

 

 

$

170.5

 

 

$

4.08

 

$

4.50

Income tax provision

 

 

28.3

 

 

 

32.3

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income, net

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

(0.1

)

 

 

 

 

Depreciation

 

 

17.2

 

 

 

17.2

 

 

 

 

 

Amortization

 

 

5.1

 

 

 

5.1

 

 

 

 

 

EBITDA (Non-GAAP)

 

$

205.0

 

 

$

225.0

 

 

 

 

 

 



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Medpace Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MEDP) (“Medpace”) today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results Revenue for the three months ended December 31, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Professor Juan Marchal Believes Propanc Biopharma’s Proenzyme Therapy May Offer New Treatment ...
SpineGuard Obtains FDA Clearance for Commercial Release of its new “DSG Connect” Platform in ...
Ingevity mourns passing of Chairman of the Board Rick Kelson
Mercialys: 2020 Results
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
Tikehau Capital Joins Forces With Financière Agache, Jean-Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi to ...
Cable One to Acquire Hargray Communications
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
-APi Group Provides Preliminary Year-End 2020 Results-
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update