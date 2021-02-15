Medpace Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results

Revenue for the three months ended December 31, 2020 increased 13.0% to $259.7 million, compared to $229.9 million for the comparable prior-year period. Revenue for the year ended December 31, 2020 increased 7.5% to $925.9 million, compared to $861.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. On a constant currency organic basis, revenue for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 12.2% compared to the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased 7.3% for the year ended December 31, 2020 compared to the year ended December 31, 2019.

Backlog as of December 31, 2020 grew 20.1% to $1.5 billion from $1.3 billion as of December 31, 2019. Net new business awards were $358.6 million, representing a net book-to-bill ratio of 1.38x for the fourth quarter of 2020, as compared to $281.1 million for the comparable prior-year period. For the year ended December 31, 2020, net new business awards were $1,175.0 million, representing a net book-to-bill ratio of 1.27x, compared to $1,094.4 million for the year ended December 31, 2019. The Company calculates the net book-to-bill ratio by dividing net new business awards by revenue.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, total direct costs were $176.8 million, compared to total direct costs of $167.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2020, total direct costs were $647.2 million, compared to $615.3 million in the full year 2019. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses were $22.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to SG&A expenses of $21.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. For the full year 2020, SG&A expenses were $92.2 million, compared to $95.2 million for the full year 2019.

GAAP net income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $50.9 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, versus GAAP net income of $29.8 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for the fourth quarter of 2019. This resulted in a net income margin of 19.6% and 13.0% for the fourth quarter of 2020 and 2019, respectively. GAAP net income for the full year 2020 was $145.4 million, or $3.84 per diluted share, versus GAAP net income of $100.4 million, or $2.67 per diluted share, for the full year 2019. This resulted in a net income margin of 15.7% and 11.7% for the full year 2020 and 2019, respectively.

EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 46.3% to $60.2 million, or 23.2% of revenue, compared to $41.1 million, or 17.9% of revenue, for the comparable prior-year period. EBITDA for the full year 2020 increased 25.5% to $187.8 million, or 20.3% of revenue compared to $149.6 million, or 17.4% of revenue, for the prior year. On a constant currency basis, EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2020 increased 46.4% from the fourth quarter of 2019 and increased 24.6% for the full year 2020 compared to the full year 2019.

A reconciliation of the Company’s non-GAAP financial measures, including EBITDA and EBITDA margin to the corresponding GAAP measures is provided below.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

The Company’s Cash and cash equivalents were $277.8 million at December 31, 2020, and the Company generated $105.5 million in cash flow from operating activities during the fourth quarter of 2020. During the fourth quarter of 2020, the Company repurchased approximately 0.41 million shares at an average price of $115.42 per share for a total of $47.4 million. The Company had $102.6 million remaining under its authorized share repurchase program at the end of the quarter.

Financial Guidance

The Company forecasts 2021 revenue in the range of $1.075 billion to $1.175 billion, representing growth of 16.1% to 26.9% over 2020 revenue of $925.9 million. GAAP net income for full year 2021 is forecasted in the range of $154.5 million to $170.5 million. Additionally, full year 2021 EBITDA is expected in the range of $205.0 million to $225.0 million. Based on forecasted 2021 revenue of $1.075 billion to $1.175 billion and GAAP net income of $154.5 million to $170.5 million, diluted earnings per share (GAAP) is forecasted in the range of $4.08 to $4.50. This guidance assumes a full year 2021 tax rate of 15.0% to 16.0% and does not reflect the potential impact of any share repurchases the Company may make pursuant to the share repurchase program.

About Medpace

Medpace is a scientifically-driven, global, full-service clinical contract research organization (CRO) providing Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Medpace’s mission is to accelerate the global development of safe and effective medical therapeutics through its high-science and disciplined operating approach that leverages regulatory and therapeutic expertise across all major areas including oncology, cardiology, metabolic disease, endocrinology, central nervous system and anti-viral and anti-infective. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Medpace employs approximately 3,600 people across 39 countries as of December 31, 2020.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation, statements regarding our forecasted financial results, the anticipated impact of the coronavirus pandemic on our business, and the effective tax rate used for non-GAAP adjustment purposes. In this context, forward-looking statements often address expected future business and financial performance and financial condition, and often contain words such as “guidance,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “see,” “will,” “would,” “target,” “forecast,” “may,” “could,” “likely,” “anticipate,” “project,” “goal,” “objective,” “potential,” “range,” “estimate,” “preliminary,” similar expressions, and variations or negatives of these words.

These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our financial condition, actual results, performance (including share price performance), or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the potential loss, delay or non-renewal of our contracts, or the non-payment by customers for services we have performed; the failure to convert backlog to revenue at our present or historical conversion rate(s); the failure to maintain or generate new business awards; fluctuation in our results between fiscal quarters and years; the risks and uncertainties related to disruptions to or reductions in business operations or prospects due to pandemics, epidemics, widespread health emergencies, or outbreaks of infectious diseases such as coronavirus disease COVID-19; decreased operating margins due to increased pricing pressure or other factors; our failure to perform our services in accordance with contractual requirements, government regulations and ethical considerations; the impact of underpricing our contracts, overrunning our cost estimates or failing to receive approval for or experiencing delays with documentation of change orders; our failure to increase our market share, grow our business, successfully execute our growth strategies or manage our growth effectively; the impact of a failure to retain key executives or other personnel or recruit experienced personnel; the risks associated with our information systems infrastructure, including potential cybersecurity breaches and other disruptions which could compromise patient information or our information; adverse results from customer or therapeutic area concentration; the risks associated with doing business internationally, including the effects of tariffs and trade wars; the risks associated with the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and other anti-corruption laws; future net losses; the impact of changes in tax laws and regulations; our failure to attract suitable investigators and patients to our clinical trials; the liability risks associated with our research and development services, including risks of liability resulting from harm to patients; inadequate insurance coverage for our operations and indemnification obligations; fluctuations in exchange rates; general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, including financial market conditions; the impact of a natural disaster or other catastrophic event; negative outsourcing trends in the biopharmaceutical industry and a reduction in aggregate expenditures and research and development budgets; our inability to compete effectively with other CROs; the impact of healthcare reform; the impact of consolidation in the biopharmaceutical industry; our failure to comply with federal, state and foreign healthcare laws; the effect of current and proposed laws and regulations regarding the protection of personal data; our potential involvement in costly intellectual property lawsuits; actions by regulatory authorities or customers to limit the scope of indications related to or withdraw an approved drug, biologic or medical device from the market; the impact of industry-wide reputational harm to CROs; and the effect of the U.K.’s withdrawal from the EU, which could have implications on our research, commercial and general business operations in the U.K. and the EU.

These and other important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and our other reports filed with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. We cannot guarantee that any forward-looking statement will be realized. Achievement of anticipated results is subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and inaccurate assumptions. If known or unknown risks or uncertainties materialize or if underlying assumptions prove inaccurate, actual results could vary materially from past results and those anticipated, estimated or projected. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read in conjunction with the other cautionary statements that are included in this release and in our filings with the SEC. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events, developments or circumstances cause our views to change. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Certain financial measures presented in this press release, such as EBITDA and EBITDA margin, are not recognized under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America, or U.S. GAAP. Management uses EBITDA and EBITDA margin or comparable metrics as a measurement used in evaluating our operating performance on a consistent basis, as a consideration to assess incentive compensation for our employees, for planning purposes, including the preparation of our internal annual operating budget, and to evaluate the performance and effectiveness of our operational strategies.

EBITDA and EBITDA margin have important limitations as analytical tools and you should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for, analysis of our results as reported under U.S. GAAP. See the condensed consolidated financial statements included elsewhere in this release for our U.S. GAAP results. Additionally, for reconciliations of EBITDA and EBITDA margin to our closest reported U.S. GAAP measures, refer to the appendix of this press release.

We believe that EBITDA and EBITDA margin are useful to provide additional information to investors about certain material non-cash and non-recurring items. While we believe these financial measures are commonly used by investors to evaluate our performance and that of our competitors, because not all companies use identical calculations, this presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA margin may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures of other companies and should not be considered as an alternative to performance measures derived in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA is calculated as net income attributable to Medpace Holdings, Inc. before income tax expense, interest expense, net, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing EBITDA by Revenue, net for each period. Our presentation of EBITDA and EBITDA margin should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenue, net $ 259,678 $ 229,886 $ 925,925 $ 860,969 Operating expenses: Direct service costs, excluding depreciation and amortization 91,429 85,484 354,426 321,006 Reimbursed out-of-pocket expenses 85,397 81,703 292,773 294,266 Total direct costs 176,826 167,187 647,199 615,272 Selling, general and administrative 22,381 21,261 92,156 95,245 Depreciation 3,534 2,325 11,652 8,360 Amortization 1,949 2,995 7,876 14,829 Total operating expenses 204,690 193,768 758,883 733,706 Income from operations 54,988 36,118 167,042 127,263 Other (expense) income, net: Miscellaneous (expense) income, net (257 ) (289 ) 1,183 (863 ) Interest (expense) income, net (29 ) 388 307 (1,568 ) Total other (expense) income, net (286 ) 99 1,490 (2,431 ) Income before income taxes 54,702 36,217 168,532 124,832 Income tax provision 3,836 6,404 23,148 24,389 Net income $ 50,866 $ 29,813 $ 145,384 $ 100,443 Net income per share attributable to common shareholders: Basic $ 1.43 $ 0.82 $ 4.07 $ 2.79 Diluted $ 1.35 $ 0.78 $ 3.84 $ 2.67 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 35,578 36,042 35,635 35,881 Diluted 37,649 37,928 37,708 37,576

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Amounts in thousands, except share amounts) As Of December 31, 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 277,766 $ 131,920 Accounts receivable and unbilled, net 160,962 155,662 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,923 29,446 Total current assets 473,651 317,028 Property and equipment, net 85,017 47,292 Operating lease right-of-use assets 113,809 52,152 Goodwill 662,396 662,396 Intangible assets, net 46,474 54,350 Deferred income taxes 536 376 Other assets 8,794 9,477 Total assets $ 1,390,677 $ 1,143,071 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 26,552 $ 22,404 Accrued expenses 134,367 109,252 Advanced billings 255,664 192,359 Other current liabilities 23,527 18,987 Total current liabilities 440,110 343,002 Operating lease liabilities 115,143 45,212 Deferred income tax liability 13,551 12,849 Other long-term liabilities 16,094 15,725 Total liabilities 584,898 416,788 Commitments and contingencies Shareholders’ equity: Preferred stock - $0.01 par-value; 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively - - Common stock - $0.01 par-value; 250,000,000 shares authorized at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively; 35,519,989 and 36,065,278 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 355 360 Treasury stock - 185,000 and 200,000 shares at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively (5,578 ) (6,030 ) Additional paid-in capital 695,904 666,585 Retained earnings 115,229 68,109 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (131 ) (2,741 ) Total shareholders’ equity 805,779 726,283 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 1,390,677 $ 1,143,071

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Amounts in thousands) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 2019 CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES: Net income $ 145,384 $ 100,443 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 11,652 8,360 Amortization 7,876 14,829 Stock-based compensation expense 13,784 20,741 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discount - 954 Noncash lease expense 13,924 9,949 Deferred income tax provision 527 10,050 Amortization and adjustment of deferred credit (706 ) (801 ) Other (22 ) 1,754 Changes in assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable and unbilled, net (5,530 ) (21,256 ) Prepaid expenses and other current assets (3,724 ) (7,381 ) Accounts payable (2,597 ) 4,730 Accrued expenses 24,231 21,824 Advanced billings 63,407 44,584 Lease liabilities (11,506 ) (9,034 ) Other assets and liabilities, net 1,976 2,121 Net cash provided by operating activities 258,676 201,867 CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES: Property and equipment expenditures (31,340 ) (17,912 ) Other 126 (1,232 ) Net cash used in investing activities (31,214 ) (19,144 ) CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES: Proceeds from stock option exercises 15,992 6,520 Repurchases of common stock (98,274 ) - Payment of debt - (80,438 ) Net cash used in financing activities (82,282 ) (73,918 ) EFFECT OF EXCHANGE RATES ON CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH 666 (167 ) INCREASE IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH 145,846 108,638 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH — Beginning of period 131,920 23,282 CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS, AND RESTRICTED CASH — End of period $ 277,766 $ 131,920

MEDPACE HOLDINGS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, December 31, 2020 2019 2020 2019 RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA Net income (GAAP) $ 50,866 $ 29,813 $ 145,384 $ 100,443 Interest expense (income), net 29 (388 ) (307 ) 1,568 Income tax provision 3,836 6,404 23,148 24,389 Depreciation 3,534 2,325 11,652 8,360 Amortization 1,949 2,995 7,876 14,829 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 60,214 $ 41,149 $ 187,753 $ 149,589 Net income margin (GAAP) 19.6 % 13.0 % 15.7 % 11.7 % EBITDA margin (Non-GAAP) 23.2 % 17.9 % 20.3 % 17.4 %

FY 2021 GUIDANCE RECONCILIATION (UNAUDITED) (Amounts in millions, except per share amounts) Forecast 2021 Net Income Net income per diluted share Low High Low High Net income and net income per diluted share (GAAP) $ 154.5 $ 170.5 $ 4.08 $ 4.50 Income tax provision 28.3 32.3 Interest income, net (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Depreciation 17.2 17.2 Amortization 5.1 5.1 EBITDA (Non-GAAP) $ 205.0 $ 225.0

