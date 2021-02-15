 

Aptar’s Activ-Film Technology Selected to Protect New SARS Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 Diagnosis

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
15.02.2021, 23:00  |  46   |   |   

AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, announced that its Activ-Film technology was selected to protect a new SARS Rapid Antigen test for COVID-19 that recently received Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210215005396/en/

(Photo: QuickVue SARS Antigen test by Quidel Corporation)

(Photo: QuickVue SARS Antigen test by Quidel Corporation)

The QuickVue SARS Antigen test is a point-of-care rapid antigen test developed by Quidel Corporation, a leading manufacturer of diagnostic healthcare solutions, that delivers test results in 10 minutes. The visually read test requires no supplemental instrumentation and offers expanded access to affordable and accurate COVID-19 testing that will help meet the urgent testing needs of the global economy, including for those in school systems and rural areas.

Aptar CSP Technologies’ Activ-Film technology is integrated into the diagnostic kit to protect against moisture and other environmental conditions that could otherwise impact test accuracy. Activ-Film leverages Aptar’s proprietary 3-Phase Activ-Polymer technology, which provides a broad spectrum of custom-engineered protection in a variety of configurations, such as Activ-Vial for housing diagnostics dipsticks and Activ-Tab integrated within diagnostic cassettes. This material science-based active packaging technology is currently used to protect a range of electrochemical, lateral flow and molecular diagnostic test kits on the market today.

“We are pleased to partner with Quidel Corporation on this critical diagnostic tool and help bring the QuickVue SARS Antigen test to the market,” said Stephan B. Tanda, Aptar President and CEO. “Our material science Activ-Film technology protects the test strips, helping to provide quick, reliable results. We will continue to live up to our purpose and responsibility to society by providing solutions that protect critical COVID-19 diagnostic kits, along with dispensing solutions for medicines and consumer products needed by millions of people each day.”

Badre Hammond, Vice President Commercial Operations, Aptar CSP Technologies concluded, “As we continue to navigate through the COVID-19 crisis, this game-changing solution will help meet the urgent demand for COVID-19 testing in communities around the world. We are committed to leveraging our material science expertise to enable our partners to meet the ongoing need for innovative healthcare solutions that help improve and save lives.”

About Aptar

Aptar is a global leader in the design and manufacturing of a broad range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active material solutions. Aptar’s innovative solutions and services serve a variety of end markets including pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home, food and beverage. Using insights, design, engineering and science to create dispensing, dosing and protective packaging technologies for many of the world’s leading brands, Aptar in turn makes a meaningful difference in the lives, looks, health and homes of patients and consumers around the world. Aptar is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois and has 13,000 dedicated employees in 20 countries. For more information, visit www.aptar.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment including, but not limited to: the successful integration of acquisitions; the regulatory environment; and competition, including technological advances. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Aptar’s Activ-Film Technology Selected to Protect New SARS Rapid Antigen Test for COVID-19 Diagnosis AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a global leader in drug delivery, consumer product dispensing and active packaging solutions, announced that its Activ-Film technology was selected to protect a new SARS Rapid Antigen test for COVID-19 that recently …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Professor Juan Marchal Believes Propanc Biopharma’s Proenzyme Therapy May Offer New Treatment ...
SpineGuard Obtains FDA Clearance for Commercial Release of its new “DSG Connect” Platform in ...
Ingevity mourns passing of Chairman of the Board Rick Kelson
Mercialys: 2020 Results
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
Tikehau Capital Joins Forces With Financière Agache, Jean-Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi to ...
Cable One to Acquire Hargray Communications
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
-APi Group Provides Preliminary Year-End 2020 Results-
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
19.06.20
16
AptarGroup Inc. (ATR)