FOMO CORP. ANNOUNCES LOI TO ACQUIRE SMARTGUARD ENERGY LLC

Management believes the acquisition of SGE, together with the recent acquisition of Independence LED Lighting (ILED - https://independenceled.com/ ) and the planned acquisition of EcoLite ( https://www.ecoliteled.com/ ), enhances FOMO’s ability to provide comprehensive solutions under the anticipated smart/clean buildings initiative for Commercial, Municipal, and Federal buildings throughout the U.S. Since 2015, SGE has retrofitted and financed installations at more than 300 buildings in the U.S. and Puerto Rico where their Lighting-as-a-Service (LaaS) model was pioneered. SGE had a combined (LED Funding plus Lux Solutions) revenue of more than $3,200,000 in 2020. The value of SGE’s potential projects in 2021 is estimated to be over $13,000,000.

Chicago, IL, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) has agreed to acquire SmartGuard Energy LLC (SGE). SGE consists of the following entities: LED Funding IV LLC, d/b/a LED Funding LLC, and Lux Solutions LLC.

A letter of intent (LOI) for the planned acquisition was approved by the FOMO CORP. Board and signed by William F. Butler, CEO of SmartGuard Energy LLC, and FOMO CORP. CEO, Vik Grover, on February 12, 2021. The LOI has also been filed as an 8K with the SEC, and William Butler has agreed to serve as a member of the FOMO CORP. Advisory Board.

Said William Butler: “We look forward to working with the FOMO team. We plan to derive value by leveraging our businesses synergies to accelerate growth and to create shareholder value.”

Vik Grover commented: “Our service platform continues to grow with the anticipated acquisition of the outstanding commercial lighting and green energy consulting businesses in SGE, which will nicely complement our ILED business and anticipated acquisition of EcoLite. We believe that SGE has attractive growth characteristics with its impressive sales funnel. LED Funding provides us with a resource to provide no-money-down financing options to our clients who are looking to slash their operating costs and their carbon footprint by converting to LED lighting and other green solutions.”

As part of the transaction, FOMO will purchase 100% of the membership interests of SGE for the following consideration, subject to adjustment based on audited results:

2,000,000 Restricted 1% Series B Preferred Shares with a market valuation of $6,000,000;

$3,000,000 cash;

$3,000,000 one-year seller note adjusted for net debt of SGE at closing, and;

For each of the three years following the closing of this planned transaction, FOMO will make an additional payment to the principals of SGE whenever the sales of SGE made at regular margins exceed an annual baseline of $13,381,047. The amount of each payment will be computed at 10% of the excess of actual sales exceeding the baseline and will be paid in equity valued at the trailing 30-day average of FOMO’s share price.

About FOMO CORP.