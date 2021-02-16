 

FOMO CORP. ANNOUNCES LOI TO ACQUIRE SMARTGUARD ENERGY LLC

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 00:21  |  69   |   |   

Chicago, IL, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) has agreed to acquire SmartGuard Energy LLC (SGE). SGE consists of the following entities: LED Funding IV LLC, d/b/a LED Funding LLC, and Lux Solutions LLC.

Management believes the acquisition of SGE, together with the recent acquisition of Independence LED Lighting (ILED - https://independenceled.com/) and the planned acquisition of EcoLite (https://www.ecoliteled.com/), enhances FOMO’s ability to provide comprehensive solutions under the anticipated smart/clean buildings initiative for Commercial, Municipal, and Federal buildings throughout the U.S. Since 2015, SGE has retrofitted and financed installations at more than 300 buildings in the U.S. and Puerto Rico where their Lighting-as-a-Service (LaaS) model was pioneered. SGE had a combined (LED Funding plus Lux Solutions) revenue of more than $3,200,000 in 2020. The value of SGE’s potential projects in 2021 is estimated to be over $13,000,000.

A letter of intent (LOI) for the planned acquisition was approved by the FOMO CORP. Board and signed by William F. Butler, CEO of SmartGuard Energy LLC, and FOMO CORP. CEO, Vik Grover, on February 12, 2021. The LOI has also been filed as an 8K with the SEC, and William Butler has agreed to serve as a member of the FOMO CORP. Advisory Board.

Said William Butler: “We look forward to working with the FOMO team. We plan to derive value by leveraging our businesses synergies to accelerate growth and to create shareholder value.”

Vik Grover commented: “Our service platform continues to grow with the anticipated acquisition of the outstanding commercial lighting and green energy consulting businesses in SGE, which will nicely complement our ILED business and anticipated acquisition of EcoLite. We believe that SGE has attractive growth characteristics with its impressive sales funnel. LED Funding provides us with a resource to provide no-money-down financing options to our clients who are looking to slash their operating costs and their carbon footprint by converting to LED lighting and other green solutions.”

As part of the transaction, FOMO will purchase 100% of the membership interests of SGE for the following consideration, subject to adjustment based on audited results:

  • 2,000,000 Restricted 1% Series B Preferred Shares with a market valuation of $6,000,000;
  • $3,000,000 cash;
  • $3,000,000 one-year seller note adjusted for net debt of SGE at closing, and;
  • For each of the three years following the closing of this planned transaction, FOMO will make an additional payment to the principals of SGE whenever the sales of SGE made at regular margins exceed an annual baseline of $13,381,047. The amount of each payment will be computed at 10% of the excess of actual sales exceeding the baseline and will be paid in equity valued at the trailing 30-day average of FOMO’s share price.

About FOMO CORP.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOMO CORP. ANNOUNCES LOI TO ACQUIRE SMARTGUARD ENERGY LLC Chicago, IL, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FOMO CORP. (US OTC: ETFM) has agreed to acquire SmartGuard Energy LLC (SGE). SGE consists of the following entities: LED Funding IV LLC, d/b/a LED Funding LLC, and Lux Solutions LLC. Management …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hunter Technology Moves Into Big Data With OilExchange
Nicox’s U.S. Licensee Eyevance Expands U.S. Promotion of ZERVIATE In Agreement with Hikma
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Euronext’s statement on governance evolution
Basilea announces divestment of its Chinese R&D subsidiary to PHT International
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Basilea kündigt Veräusserung ihres chinesischen F&E-Tochterunternehmens an PHT International an
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Biophytis Announces Closing of ADS Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
02.02.21
FOMO CORP.’s Purge Virus, LLC Signs Reseller Agreement with AI Workflow Software Solutions Company WorkMerk, LLC
25.01.21
FOMO CORP. Engages Schenck Strategies as PR Agency of Record to Promote Awareness of Disinfection Solutions
20.01.21
FOMO CORP.’S PURGE VIRUS PARTNERS WITH AGILE TECHNOLOGIES GROUP TO FIGHT COVID-19