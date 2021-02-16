SouthGobi Announces Passing of TSX Delisting Review

 

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”): SGQ, Hong Kong Stock Exchange (“HKEX”): 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the TSX Continued Listing Committee has completed the Delisting Review of the Company and determined that the Company satisfies TSX’s applicable requirements for continued listing.

About SouthGobi

SouthGobi, listed on the Toronto and Hong Kong stock exchanges, owns and operates its flagship Ovoot Tolgoi coal mine in Mongolia. SouthGobi produces and sells coal to customers in China.

Contact:

Investor Relations

Office: +852 2156 1438 (Hong Kong) 
  +1 604 762 6783 (Canada)
Email: info@southgobi.com  

Website: www.southgobi.com




ZeitTitel
11.02.21
SouthGobi Announces Change of Chief Financial Officer, Resignation of Chief Operating Officer, Appointment of Vice President of Public Relations and Re-Designation of Vice President of Sales
09.02.21
SouthGobi Announces Fulfillment of Resumption Guidance and Resumption of Trading on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
08.02.21
SouthGobi Announces Revocation of Cease Trade Order
26.01.21
SouthGobi Announces the Voting Results of the Shareholders’ Meeting