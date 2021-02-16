SouthGobi Announces Passing of TSX Delisting Review

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SouthGobi Resources Ltd. (Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”): SGQ, Hong Kong Stock Exchange (“HKEX”): 1878) (“SouthGobi” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the TSX Continued Listing Committee has completed the Delisting Review of the Company and determined that the Company satisfies TSX’s applicable requirements for continued listing.



About SouthGobi