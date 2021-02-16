Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders
TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) announced today that it has released a letter to shareholders from President Mark Leonard. The letter can be
accessed from the Company’s website at www.csisoftware.com or from SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
About Constellation Software Inc.
Constellation Software acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.
Contact:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
416-861-9677
