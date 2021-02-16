 

Seegene's saliva test for COVID-19 is just as effective as NPS test

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 02:00  |  37   |   |   

SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new study shows that the less-invasive saliva test for COVID-19 gives just as accurate results as those of the nasopharyngeal specimen.

Logo

A research team at the Department of Laboratory Medicine at Kangwon National University School of Medicine, led by Professor In-bum Suh, carried out the PCR test for COVID-19 on 90 hospitalized individuals with suspected COVID-19, both with saliva and nasopharyngeal methods. In order to collect sufficient specimen, samples were collected from study participants, who were required to refrain from any activities including eating, drinking, and smoking, for 30 minutes after they got up in the morning.

For the study, the research team had used Seegene's flagship COVID-19 tests, 'Allplex SARS-CoV-2 Assay' and 'Allplex SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/RSV Assay, both of which had been CE-IVD marked. While 'Allplex SARS-CoV-2 Assay' targets 4 different genes of COVID-19, 'Allplex SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/RSV Assay' is known to detect and differentiate 8 target genes including COVID-19, influenza and RSV common cold.

As a result, both 'Allplex SARS-CoV-2 Assay' and 'Allplex SARS-CoV-2/FluA/FluB/RSV Assay' proved the saliva and nasopharyngeal test's percentage agreement for detecting COVID-19 was over 98.8%. That means Seegene's COVID-19 diagnostic test gives equally accurate and effective test results for COVID-19 when testing saliva and nasopharyngeal specimen.

Professor Suh, the lead researcher of the study said, "The demand for saliva-based COVID-19 tests is on the rise, as the world still battles with short supply of specimen collecting swab for nasopharyngeal tests." He added that the study has "clearly proven that saliva tests are just as accurate and effective as nasopharyngeal tests in precisely diagnosing COVID-19."

The research team also conducted a separate study on extraction-free application, one without the nucleic acid extraction step, and found the percentage agreement between Seegene's extraction-free saliva test and extraction-free nasopharyngeal swab test to be over 96%. In other words, the extraction-free method using the saliva sampling would be just as applicable for the PCR test in detecting SARS-CoV-2.

Generally in COVID-19 PCR tests, the nucleic acid extraction process is considered as a prerequisite in order to isolate and purify nucleic acid from specimens. Depending on the circumstances, however, some countries may not be fully equipped to carry out the extraction process. Some even face reagent shortages, despite a surge in testing capacity, eventually leading many laboratories to resort to extraction-free method.

The implication of the study will be introduced during the 28th International Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference. The three-day conference will be held online due to COVID-19 pandemic starting February 16th. The Molecular Medicine Tri-Conference is one of the leading international meeting places for the precision medicine community, where leaders are invited to discuss the latest research and technologies in COVID-19 diagnostics and bio therapeutics.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1357790/Seegene_logo_Logo.jpg



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Seegene's saliva test for COVID-19 is just as effective as NPS test SEOUL, South Korea, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - A new study shows that the less-invasive saliva test for COVID-19 gives just as accurate results as those of the nasopharyngeal specimen. A research team at the Department of Laboratory Medicine at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Augmented Reality Market Size Worth $340.16 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 43.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Aker Solutions ASA: Fourth-Quarter Results 2020
Recycled Asphalt Market to Garner $10.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 5.9 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size Worth $147.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Ophthalmic Drug Market Size Worth $60.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic Projected to Boost Sales in Surgical Masks Market, States TMR
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market worth $66 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Agreement Between Maire Tecnimont Group and Essential Energy USA Corp for a New Renewable Diesel ...
Trispecific Antibodies To Drive Designer Antibody Market Says Kuick Research
Adapting to a new reality, says AD Investment Management's 2021 outlook
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized Offering of $875.0 Million of 0% Convertible ...
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
New 3M Polisher ST reduces the number of biopharma manufacturing process steps
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Klarna launches bank account in Germany
Gold Prices Fluctuate on Anticipated Government Initiatives
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods