 

Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine for South Korea

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 02:04  |  60   |   |   

Existing partnership for manufacture of NVX-CoV2373 expanded to increase production capacity and supply vaccine to the Korean Government

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, and SK Bioscience, a vaccine business subsidiary of SK Group, today announced an expanded collaboration and license agreement. In addition to the already existing manufacturing arrangement, SK Bioscience has obtained a license to manufacture and commercialize NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine, for sale to the Korean government. SK Bioscience will add significant production capacity under this new agreement. Novavax recently reported positive interim efficacy results for the vaccine candidate in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial in the United Kingdom and is also currently conducting a Phase 3 trial in the U.S. and Mexico.

The agreement expands on an existing manufacturing arrangement between Novavax and SK Bioscience and calls for technology transfer related to the manufacturing of Novavax’ protein antigen, supply of Matrix MTM adjuvant, and support to SK Bioscience as needed to secure regulatory approval. Concurrently, SK Bioscience has finalized an advance purchase agreement with the Korean government to supply 40 million doses of NVX-CoV2373 to the Republic of Korea beginning in 2021.

“SK Bioscience shares our sense of urgency to deliver a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to protect the global population, including the people of South Korea,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and CEO, Novavax. “We are proud to expand our partnership, which is another great milestone for both companies toward increasing the supply of NVX-CoV2373.”

Technology transfer and production scaleup is progressing well under the previously announced collaboration for SK Bioscience to produce the protein antigen component of NVX-CoV2373 for Novavax, which Novavax expects to deliver to global markets, including the COVAX Facility.

“We are honored to continue to manufacture Novavax’ innovative COVID-19 vaccine and provide a supply to the Korean Government through this agreement,” said Jaeyong Ahn, CEO, SK Bioscience. “We appreciate the collaboration of the Korean Government and Novavax to make possible this momentous step forward.”

NVX-CoV2373 was the first vaccine to demonstrate clinical efficacy against the original strain of COVID-19 and both of the rapidly emerging variants in the United Kingdom and South Africa. NVX-CoV2373 can neither cause COVID-19 disease nor can it replicate. It is shipped in a ready-to-use liquid formulation. It is stable at 2°C to 8°C (refrigerated), meaning that existing vaccine supply chain channels can be used for its distribution.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine for South Korea Existing partnership for manufacture of NVX-CoV2373 expanded to increase production capacity and supply vaccine to the Korean GovernmentGAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hunter Technology Moves Into Big Data With OilExchange
Nicox’s U.S. Licensee Eyevance Expands U.S. Promotion of ZERVIATE In Agreement with Hikma
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Euronext’s statement on governance evolution
Basilea announces divestment of its Chinese R&D subsidiary to PHT International
Basilea kündigt Veräusserung ihres chinesischen F&E-Tochterunternehmens an PHT International an
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Biophytis Announces Closing of ADS Offering on Nasdaq Capital Market
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin