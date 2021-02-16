Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine for South Korea

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Feb. 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq: NVAX), a biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, and SK Bioscience, a vaccine business subsidiary of SK Group, today announced an expanded collaboration and license agreement. In addition to the already existing manufacturing arrangement, SK Bioscience has obtained a license to manufacture and commercialize NVX-CoV2373, Novavax’ COVID-19 vaccine, for sale to the Korean government. SK Bioscience will add significant production capacity under this new agreement. Novavax recently reported positive interim efficacy results for the vaccine candidate in an ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial in the United Kingdom and is also currently conducting a Phase 3 trial in the U.S. and Mexico.

The agreement expands on an existing manufacturing arrangement between Novavax and SK Bioscience and calls for technology transfer related to the manufacturing of Novavax’ protein antigen, supply of Matrix MTM adjuvant, and support to SK Bioscience as needed to secure regulatory approval. Concurrently, SK Bioscience has finalized an advance purchase agreement with the Korean government to supply 40 million doses of NVX-CoV2373 to the Republic of Korea beginning in 2021.

“SK Bioscience shares our sense of urgency to deliver a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine to protect the global population, including the people of South Korea,” said Stanley C. Erck, President and CEO, Novavax. “We are proud to expand our partnership, which is another great milestone for both companies toward increasing the supply of NVX-CoV2373.”

Technology transfer and production scaleup is progressing well under the previously announced collaboration for SK Bioscience to produce the protein antigen component of NVX-CoV2373 for Novavax, which Novavax expects to deliver to global markets, including the COVAX Facility.

“We are honored to continue to manufacture Novavax’ innovative COVID-19 vaccine and provide a supply to the Korean Government through this agreement,” said Jaeyong Ahn, CEO, SK Bioscience. “We appreciate the collaboration of the Korean Government and Novavax to make possible this momentous step forward.”

NVX-CoV2373 was the first vaccine to demonstrate clinical efficacy against the original strain of COVID-19 and both of the rapidly emerging variants in the United Kingdom and South Africa. NVX-CoV2373 can neither cause COVID-19 disease nor can it replicate. It is shipped in a ready-to-use liquid formulation. It is stable at 2°C to 8°C (refrigerated), meaning that existing vaccine supply chain channels can be used for its distribution.