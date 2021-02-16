 

Cortexyme Provides Regulatory Update on Development Program for Atuzaginstat in Alzheimer’s Disease

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 03:13  |  87   |   |   

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases, received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stating that a partial clinical hold has been placed on atuzaginstat (COR388) impacting the open-label extension (OLE) phase of the company’s ongoing Phase 2/3 study, the GAIN Trial. Under the hold, no new participants will be enrolled in the OLE and currently enrolled OLE participants will be discontinued. Participants in the fully enrolled (N=643) double-blind, placebo-controlled randomized phase of the GAIN Trial will continue to receive study drug at their assigned dose, with top-line results from the double-blind GAIN Trial in Q4 2021.

The partial clinical hold was initiated following the review of hepatic adverse events in the atuzaginstat trial by the FDA. These events have been reversible and without any known long-term adverse effects for the participants. Cortexyme will continue to collaborate with the FDA on the overall development program for atuzaginstat.

“Cortexyme’s highest priority is the safety of study participants,” said Casey Lynch, Cortexyme’s chief executive officer, co-founder, and chair. “The ongoing double-blind GAIN Trial in mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease will provide a critical assessment of efficacy and safety in the treatment of this devastating disease.”

About the GAIN Trial and its Open Label Extension

The GAIN (GingipAIN Inhibitor for Treatment of Alzheimer’s Disease) Trial is a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled Phase 2/3 trial evaluating the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of atuzaginstat (COR388), Cortexyme’s investigational gingipain inhibitor, in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease. The GAIN Trial includes a sub-study measuring the efficacy of atuzaginstat on symptoms of periodontal disease including gingival pocket depth. Top-line results from the GAIN Trial’s final analysis are expected in the fourth quarter of 2021. For more information on the trial, visit www.gaintrial.com.

The GAIN Trial protocol also includes an open-label extension (OLE) study in the United States. Upon completing the 48-week placebo-controlled period of the GAIN Trial, participants in the GAIN Trial’s placebo and active arms in the U.S. are eligible to enroll in the OLE study, where they will receive 40 mg or 80 mg of atuzaginstat twice daily for an additional 48 weeks. The OLE is intended to evaluate long-term safety and efficacy measures of participants in the GAIN Trial. As discussed above, Cortexyme has stopped enrollment and dosing in the OLE following the institution of a partial clinical hold.

Seite 1 von 3


Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Cortexyme Provides Regulatory Update on Development Program for Atuzaginstat in Alzheimer’s Disease Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRTX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Alzheimer’s and other degenerative diseases, received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) stating that a partial clinical hold has been …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Belden Takes Home Emmy Award for Hybrid Electrical & Fiber Camera Cable and Connectors
Professor Juan Marchal Believes Propanc Biopharma’s Proenzyme Therapy May Offer New Treatment ...
SpineGuard Obtains FDA Clearance for Commercial Release of its new “DSG Connect” Platform in ...
Ingevity mourns passing of Chairman of the Board Rick Kelson
Mercialys: 2020 Results
OSE Immunotherapeutics Enters a Loan Agreement of up to €25 Million with the European Investment ...
Tikehau Capital Joins Forces With Financière Agache, Jean-Pierre Mustier and Diego De Giorgi to ...
Accenture Acquires Edenhouse, Boosting SAP Cloud Capabilities and Leadership in the UK
Cable One to Acquire Hargray Communications
Dollar Tree and Family Dollar Donated $2.7 Million to Charitable Partners in 2020
Titel
ImmunityBio and NantKwest Announce FDA Authorization to Study hAd5 T-Cell COVID-19 Vaccine for ...
Global cryptocurrency miner Argo Blockchain enters into LOI to Build 200 MW Mining Facility in ...
Teva Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Financial Results
Palantir Announces Q&A Platform for Shareholders Ahead of Q4 2020 Earnings Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Pricing of Upsized $275 Million Initial Public Offering
Tilray to Report 2020 Full Fiscal Year and Fourth Quarter Financial Results on February 17, 2021
Virgin Galactic Launches Space Advisory Board
GigCapital4, Inc. Announces Pricing of Upsized $312,000,000 Initial Public Offering
Kraft Heinz Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Results
Cresco Labs Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Award-winning California Cannabis Producer, ...
Titel
EQ Health Acquisition Corp. Announces Pricing of Upsized $191.1 Million Initial Public Offering
VIQ Solutions Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50
AMC Raises $917 Million of Fresh Investment Capital Since Mid-December of 2020
BevCanna's Pure Therapy Reports Record Monthly Revenue
BevCanna Completes Next Step in Transformative Acquisition of Naturo Group
FDA Approves Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ LUPKYNIS (voclosporin) for Adult Patients with Active Lupus ...
AMC Completes At the Market Equity Program
Launch of a capital increase with shareholders’ preferential subscription right of approximately ...
Aldeyra Therapeutics Announces Phase 3 TRANQUILITY Dry Eye Disease Trial Design
Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Announces Acquisition of Quellis Biosciences Inc.
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Cypress Unveils IoT-AdvantEdge Solutions Providing Developers a Trusted Design Path to IoT Edge ...
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Halo Provides Operational Update
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Wells Fargo Bank Decreases Prime Rate to 4.25 Percent
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10.02.21
Cortexyme Announces Leadership Appointments to Support Advancement of Atuzaginstat and Pipeline Expansion
26.01.21
Cortexyme Announces Pipeline Update and Anticipated 2021 Milestones