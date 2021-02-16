BasisAI Helps APAC Tech Firms Adopt Responsible AI as an Open Loop Partner

The Open Loop Asia Pacific programme is a partnership between the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC), Facebook and local partners such as BasisAI. The aim of the programme is to test and improve Singapore's AI governance frameworks in the field of AI/ML explainability and contribute to its wider adoption, while providing practical insights on how companies could develop and deploy easily comprehensible AI systems.

Started in July 2020, the programme recruited 12 AI companies from the Asia-Pacific region to participate in a six-month prototyping program. Under the mentorship of BasisAI, programme participants used BasisAI's proprietary machine learning platform, Bedrock, to develop their own XAI solutions.

As the dedicated private-sector technical assistance partner of Open Loop, BasisAI participated in the Open Loop programme's prototyping phase to guide enterprises in developing their AI explainability solutions based on a series of dynamic scenarios built and personalised to each participating company. BasisAI mentored and guided participants in using Bedrock to explore technical options and grasping trade-offs when choosing responsible AI algorithms.

"As a brand that scales responsible AI within enterprises, BasisAI's speciality is in building robust AI systems that are explainable, fair and easy to maintain. Efforts in promoting understanding and confidence in responsible AI are crucial as we move towards an AI-enabled world. The Open Loop programme has shown BasisAI is on the right track in equipping enterprises to deploy real-world AI systems, at scale, and based on a solid foundation of trust," said Mr Liu Feng-Yuan, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of BasisAI.

"BasisAI was a perfect fit for the Open Loop program. As a company invested in advancing and scaling responsible AI practices, and committed to informing and helping build sound AI governance frameworks, we are thrilled to have BasisAI as Open Loop's technical assistance partner," said Norberto Andrade, PhD - Facebook's Global Policy Lead for Digital and AI Ethics.