 

BasisAI Helps APAC Tech Firms Adopt Responsible AI as an Open Loop Partner

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
16.02.2021, 05:08  |  45   |   |   

Basis AI and Open Loop partnership paves the way for transparent and explainable AI use.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BasisAI, an artificial intelligence technology firm and Singaporean partner of Open Loop, a global experimental governance programme, has recently helped APAC startups develop their own explainable AI (XAI) solutions.

BasisAI Helps APAC Tech Firms Adopt Responsible AI as an Open Loop Partner

The Open Loop Asia Pacific programme is a partnership between the Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) and Personal Data Protection Commission (PDPC), Facebook and local partners such as BasisAI. The aim of the programme is to test and improve Singapore's AI governance frameworks in the field of AI/ML explainability and contribute to its wider adoption, while providing practical insights on how companies could develop and deploy easily comprehensible AI systems.

Started in July 2020, the programme recruited 12 AI companies from the Asia-Pacific region to participate in a six-month prototyping program. Under the mentorship of BasisAI, programme participants used BasisAI's proprietary machine learning platform, Bedrock, to develop their own XAI solutions.

As the dedicated private-sector technical assistance partner of Open Loop, BasisAI participated in the Open Loop programme's prototyping phase to guide enterprises in developing their AI explainability solutions based on a series of dynamic scenarios built and personalised to each participating company. BasisAI mentored and guided participants in using Bedrock to explore technical options and grasping trade-offs when choosing responsible AI algorithms.

"As a brand that scales responsible AI within enterprises, BasisAI's speciality is in building robust AI systems that are explainable, fair and easy to maintain. Efforts in promoting understanding and confidence in responsible AI are crucial as we move towards an AI-enabled world. The Open Loop programme has shown BasisAI is on the right track in equipping enterprises to deploy real-world AI systems, at scale, and based on a solid foundation of trust," said Mr Liu Feng-Yuan, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of BasisAI.

"BasisAI was a perfect fit for the Open Loop program. As a company invested in advancing and scaling responsible AI practices, and committed to informing and helping build sound AI governance frameworks, we are thrilled to have BasisAI as Open Loop's technical assistance partner," said Norberto Andrade, PhD - Facebook's Global Policy Lead for Digital and AI Ethics.

Seite 1 von 2


Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

BasisAI Helps APAC Tech Firms Adopt Responsible AI as an Open Loop Partner Basis AI and Open Loop partnership paves the way for transparent and explainable AI use. SINGAPORE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - BasisAI, an artificial intelligence technology firm and Singaporean partner of Open Loop, a global experimental …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Augmented Reality Market Size Worth $340.16 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 43.8%: Grand View Research, Inc.
Aker Solutions ASA: Fourth-Quarter Results 2020
Recycled Asphalt Market to Garner $10.4 Billion, Globally, By 2027 at 5.9 % CAGR, Says Allied ...
Intraoperative Radiation Therapy Market worth $66 million by 2025 - Exclusive Report by ...
Mass Spectrometry Market Worth $ 7.30 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 6.24% CAGR: Verified Market Research.
Nicotine Replacement Therapy Market Size Worth $147.9 Billion By 2028: Grand View Research, Inc.
Ophthalmic Drug Market Size Worth $60.3 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.4%: Grand View Research, Inc.
The China International Import Expo (CIIE) sends best wishes for the Year of the Ox
Ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic Projected to Boost Sales in Surgical Masks Market, States TMR
Agreement Between Maire Tecnimont Group and Essential Energy USA Corp for a New Renewable Diesel ...
Titel
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
Cannabis Delivery Services Have Seen Skyrocketing Demand During The Pandemic
CGTN: Spring Festival Gala: A feast for the eyes on the eve of the Chinese New Year
New 3M Polisher ST reduces the number of biopharma manufacturing process steps
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake hit off Fukushima, Japan last night; HGC's international telecom ...
IVC Evidensia expands partnership to drive next phase of accelerating growth
Klarna launches bank account in Germany
Gold Prices Fluctuate on Anticipated Government Initiatives
Automotive Motors Market to Garner $36.66 Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.5% CAGR: Allied Market Research
Titel
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom
The Next Four Years Could Be Huge For US CBD Companies
IBM and Palantir Partner to Help Businesses Easily Deploy Powerful and Open AI Applications; Unlock ...
Investors Are Eating Up Plant-Based Investment Opportunities By the Truck Load
GGV Capital Raises $2.52 Billion to Invest in Entrepreneurs Around the World
The Plant-based Food Market Boom is Just Getting Started
The World's Next Great Onshore Oil Discovery Could Be Here
Mytheresa Announces Pricing Of Initial Public Offering
Rapid Expansion of Online Casino Gaming Credited to Innovative Technology Platforms
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Northern Dynasty ...
Titel
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Körber Supply Chain and Fetch Robotics Join Forces to Conquer Global Supply Chain Complexity with ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Changes to The Board of Directors
HeiQ Calls for Textile Industry's United Effort by Offering Proprietary "Viroblock" to CHT, JINTEX ...
US$1M professional racing prize up for grabs for mobile gamers as World's Fastest Gamer returns
Automated Sortation System Market Surges on the Back of Enhanced Efficiency in Production Units, ...
Electric Vehicle Growth Creates East-Asian Battery Mineral Boom
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Shroom Boom Offers New Possibilities for Medicine and Functional Foods