In the fourth quarter of 2020, Hexagon Purus’ (“the Company”) e-mobility business generated NOK 33 (73) million in revenues and recorded an operating profit before depreciation (EBITDA) of NOK -52 (-38) million. Revenues included deliveries to and/or milestone payments from five heavy-duty OEM/tier 1 customers and two aerospace customers. Approximately NOK 10 million of revenue expected in the fourth quarter of 2020 was pushed into the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to temporary supply chain delays.

Reported Hexagon Purus e-mobility revenue for the year 2020 decreased by 15% to NOK 180 million compared with NOK 211 million and reported EBITDA was NOK -141 (-143) million. The decrease in revenue for the quarter and year was primarily due to the completion of a heavy-duty BEV truck demonstration program started in 2019, partially offset by contribution from new heavy duty OEM projects and a new aerospace program. Continued investments in personnel and infrastructure to support and accelerate Hexagon Purus’ development drive negative profitability.