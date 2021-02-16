LHV Group financial plan for 2021 and the five-year financial forecast
AS LHV Group is hereby disclosing the financial plan for 2021 and the longer, five-year financial forecast. The aim of disclosing the financial plan is to offer investors a transparent overview of the company’s plans and growth direction. The financial plan does not include extraordinary revenues.
According to the financial plan, the revenues of the AS LHV Group consolidation group will increase in 2021 by 17% to EUR 121.5 million; costs by 37% to EUR 60.3 million; and net profit by 5% to EUR 41.7 million. The growth of expenses in the amount of EUR 4.4 million is related to the additional depreciation unrelated to cash flows resulting from clients leaving the II pillar pension funds. Without this depreciation, the net profit would increase 16% to EUR 46.2 million. The financial plan does not take into account the potential performance fee earned by LHV Varahaldus.
|Key indicators
|FF2021
|2020
|∆
|Profit before taxes
|49.3
|48.7
|+1%
|Net profit
|41.7
|39.8
|+5%
|Net profit without the additional depreciation of Varahaldus
|46.2
|39.8
|+16%
|Loans (millions of euros)
|2604
|2209
|+18%
|Deposits (millions of euros)
|4101
|4120
|-0%
|Volume of funds (millions of euros)
|1221
|1537
|-21%
|Cost/income ratio
|49.6%
|42.5%
|+7.1 pp
|ROE (before taxes; owners’ share)
|18.7%
|21.0%
|-2.3 bp
|Capital adequacy
|18.2%
|19.3%
|-1.1 pp
* Business volumes have been presented in millions of euros
According to the financial plan, LHV’s loan portfolio will continue to grow in 2021. The volume of consolidated loans of the Group will increase by EUR 395 million (18%), primarily on the account of corporate loans (+ EUR 203 million) and home loans (+ EUR 163 million). Regarding deposits, the financial plan prescribes maintaining the same level as in 2020, since the volume of deposits of financial intermediaries will stabilise at the level of around EUR 1 billion, while deposits raised via deposit platforms will decrease and the volume of deposits of retail clients will continue to increase. As a source of financing, LHV intends to issue non-preferred senior bonds in the volume of EUR 135 million.
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare