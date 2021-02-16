Sequana Medical's New Share Capital Amount and New Number of Shares

GHENT, Belgium, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sequana Medical NV (Euronext Brussels: SEQUA) (the "Company" or "Sequana Medical"), an innovator in the treatment of diuretic-resistant fluid overload in liver disease, malignant ascites and heart failure, announces, in accordance with Article 15 of the Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major participations in issuers of which shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, that in the context of the capital increase that was announced on 9 February and completed on 15 February 2021 by means of a private placement through an accelerated bookbuilding procedure, its share capital has increased from EUR 1,635,006.12 to EUR 1,909,241.43 and the number of issued and outstanding shares has increased from 15,778,566 to 18,425,625 ordinary shares, through the issuance of a total of 2,647,059 new shares.



In addition, Sequana Medical announces that a number of holders of share options (having the form of subscription rights), in the context of the '2018 Share Option Plan' for directors, employees and other staff members of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "2018 Share Options"), have exercised a total number of 12,810 2018 Share Options at an exercise price per 2018 Share Option of EUR 7.46. As a result of this exercise of the 2018 Share Options, on 15 February 2021 the share capital of the Company has increased to EUR 1,910,568.55 and the number of issued and outstanding shares has increased to 18,438,435 ordinary shares, through the issuance of a total of 12,810 new shares.

The total number of outstanding subscription rights on the moment of this press release amounts to 1,295,072, which entitles their holders (if exercised) to subscribe to 1,791,130 new shares with voting rights in total, namely: