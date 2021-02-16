 

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc Savings Banks Group’s Release of Financial Statements for 2020

Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc
Savings Banks Group's Release of Financial Statements for 2020 has been published.

A pdf-document containing the Financial Statements Release is attached to this release. The Financial Statements Release in PDF format can be also found at www.saastopankki.fi.

SAVINGS BANKS GROUP

Additional information:
Tomi Närhinen, CEO
Savings Banks' Union Coop
tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi
+358 40 724 3896

Attachment


