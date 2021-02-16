Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc Savings Banks Group’s Release of Financial Statements for 2020 Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 16.02.2021, 07:00 | 17 | 0 | 0 16.02.2021, 07:00 | Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc

Stock Exchange Release

16th February 2021 at 8 am (CET +1) Savings Banks Group's Release of Financial Statements for 2020 has been published. A pdf-document containing the Financial Statements Release is attached to this release. The Financial Statements Release in PDF format can be also found at www.saastopankki.fi . SAVINGS BANKS GROUP Additional information:

Tomi Närhinen, CEO

Savings Banks' Union Coop

tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi

+358 40 724 3896 Attachment Savings Banks Group_Release of Financial Statements_2020_ENG

