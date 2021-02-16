Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc Savings Banks Group’s Release of Financial Statements for 2020
Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc
Stock Exchange Release
16th February 2021 at 8 am (CET +1)
Savings Banks Group's Release of Financial Statements for 2020 has been published.
A pdf-document containing the Financial Statements Release is attached to this release. The Financial Statements Release in PDF format can be also found at www.saastopankki.fi.
SAVINGS BANKS GROUP
Additional information:
Tomi Närhinen, CEO
Savings Banks' Union Coop
tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi
+358 40 724 3896
Attachment
