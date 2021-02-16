 

Nordex SE: Nordex Group receives order for 33 MW from the Netherlands

16.02.2021

16.02.2021 / 07:30
Hamburg, 16 February 2021. The Nordex Group has secured an order for a total of 33 MW for a wind farm in the Netherlands. The Nordex Group will supply nine N117/3600 turbines for the "Den Tol" wind farm. The turbines will be supplied in the 3.675 MW operating mode. The order also includes a Premium Service contract for the turbines covering a period of 25 years.

"Den Tol" will be built in the east of the Netherlands, near Netterden, close to the Dutch-German border. The wind farm has been developed over a period of many years by a group of local farmers together with Windunie Development, a Dutch specialist in the development and operation of local sustainable energy projects.

Start installation of the turbines is scheduled for October 2021 and the wind farm is due to be completed in spring 2022. The turbines will be supplied with 120 metre tubular steel towers and installed on special foundations so that the final hub height will amount to 125 metres. At this height the typical wind speeds for a European inland site stand at 6.8 m/s. The customer Den Tol Exploitatie B.V. expects an annual yield of 9.8 million kilowatt hours per turbine. With an average consumption of approx. 15 KWh/100 km, this would correspond to the electricity requirement of 6,500 electric cars for each 10,000 km of driven distance.

The Nordex Group - a profile
The Group has installed more than 30 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets and in 2019 generated revenues of EUR 3.3 billion. The company currently employs a workforce of more than 8,400. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the United States, India, Argentina and Mexico. The product portfolio is focused on onshore turbines in the 2.4 to 5.X MW class, which are tailor-made for the market requirements of countries with limited space and regions with limited grid capacity.

