EQS Group AG publishes preliminary figures for 2020

All annual KPI achieved

Revenue grows by 18 percent

EBITDA rises to EUR 4.8 million (previous year: EUR 2.5 million)

New recurring business volume amounts to EUR 5.3 million

301 new SaaS customers

Expansion of presence in Europe

Munich - 16 February 2021

EQS Group AG (ISIN: DE0005494165) generated revenues of EUR 37.6 million for the 2020 financial year, according to the preliminary unaudited figures now available. The increase over the previous year is around 18 percent (adjusted for the sale of ARIVA in 2019). The EBITDA increased to EUR 4.8 million, almost double the previous year's figure.

A volume of EUR 5.3 million is calculated for the new ARR indicator, which quantifies the new contractually agreed volume of recurring business. The number of new SaaS customers is 301.

While growth in the COCKPIT applications segment was in line with expectations, increased demand for webcasts and a higher news volume resulted in revenue at the top end of the forecast range. The high scalability of the business model is the main reason for the jump in earnings compared to the previous year.

For the 2021 financial year, EQS Group AG is aiming for strong customer growth and optimal positioning in the area of corporate compliance. Many companies in the European Union will need to deal with compliance subjects for the first time based on the EU Directive 2019/1937 which prescribes the obligatory introduction of an internal whistle-blower channel for companies. EQS Group AG makes intensive preparations for achieving a high market penetration. Part of this strategy is the opening of new locations in Milan and Madrid. Local presence creates the basis for working together in a spirit of trust, especially in the sensitive area of compliance. EQS Group AG is now represented on all attractive markets in the EU.