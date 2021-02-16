STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED ("THE COMPANY") NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL Notice is hereby given to inter alia certain creditors (" Scheme Creditors ") of Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited (" the Company "), of a proposed scheme of arrangement and compromise (the " Scheme "), and of the availability of the proposal / Scheme document (the " Proposal ").

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL 16.02.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1 ACCESSING THE PROPOSAL AND ITS ANNEXURES



The Proposal and its annexures are available at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com, and by completing a request form from the Registrar of the High Court of South Africa, Western Cape Division, Cape Town.

2 FURTHER COMMUNICATIONS



If the Company communicates further with Scheme Creditors, it shall do so:

2.1 on Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.'s website (www.steinhoffinternational.com);

2.2 at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com;

2.3 on the Stock Exchange News Service and the equivalent service of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange;

2.4 by email to the legal representatives of the active claimant groups, alternatively by email directly to the active claimant groups;

2.5 by email to the known legal representatives of Scheme Creditors, alternatively by email directly to the known e-mail addresses of known Scheme Creditors; and

2.6 otherwise in accordance with any publication requirements as may be directed by the Western Cape High Court.

3 ACTION REQUIRED

3.1 A Scheme Meeting will in due course be convened by notice to Scheme Creditors eligible to attend and vote at the Scheme Meeting.

3.2 If eligible Scheme Creditors wish to attend and vote at the Scheme Meeting, they should take note of the Important Dates and Times posted on www.SteinhoffSettlement.com, provide the Claims Administrator with the necessary supporting documentation evidencing their status as a Scheme Creditor and, subject to the dispute resolution process contained in the Proposal, provide substantiation of the value of the claim they assert, and follow the process set out in the Proposal.