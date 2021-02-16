 

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
16.02.2021, 08:00  |  196   |   |   

DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL

16.02.2021 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS PROPRIETARY LIMITED ("THE COMPANY")
NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL


Notice is hereby given to inter alia certain creditors ("Scheme Creditors") of Steinhoff International Holdings Proprietary Limited ("the Company"), of a proposed scheme of arrangement and compromise (the "Scheme"), and of the availability of the proposal / Scheme document (the "Proposal").
 

1 ACCESSING THE PROPOSAL AND ITS ANNEXURES


The Proposal and its annexures are available at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com, and by completing a request form from the Registrar of the High Court of South Africa, Western Cape Division, Cape Town.

2 FURTHER COMMUNICATIONS


If the Company communicates further with Scheme Creditors, it shall do so:

2.1 on Steinhoff International Holdings N.V.'s website (www.steinhoffinternational.com);

2.2 at www.SteinhoffSettlement.com;

2.3 on the Stock Exchange News Service and the equivalent service of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange;

2.4 by email to the legal representatives of the active claimant groups, alternatively by email directly to the active claimant groups;

2.5 by email to the known legal representatives of Scheme Creditors, alternatively by email directly to the known e-mail addresses of known Scheme Creditors; and

2.6 otherwise in accordance with any publication requirements as may be directed by the Western Cape High Court.

 

3 ACTION REQUIRED

 

3.1 A Scheme Meeting will in due course be convened by notice to Scheme Creditors eligible to attend and vote at the Scheme Meeting.

3.2 If eligible Scheme Creditors wish to attend and vote at the Scheme Meeting, they should take note of the Important Dates and Times posted on www.SteinhoffSettlement.com, provide the Claims Administrator with the necessary supporting documentation evidencing their status as a Scheme Creditor and, subject to the dispute resolution process contained in the Proposal, provide substantiation of the value of the claim they assert, and follow the process set out in the Proposal.

Seite 1 von 7


Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Steinhoff: Tag der Rettung – wieviel Wert bleibt in der Aktie?
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL 16.02.2021 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: Deutsche Bank AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Solutiance AG gibt vorläufige Konzern-Zahlen für 2020 bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : NOTICE OF THE AVAILABILITY OF A s155 PROPOSAL
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: nakamo.to will receive 16,600 Warp Token after securing the Warp Finance ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: Advanced Blockchain AG: nakamo.to wird 16.600 Warp Token erhalten für die Sicherung und Hilfe bei ...
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
DGAP-News: UMT AG startet Neuausrichtung zum wertorientierten „TechnologieHaus' und übernimmt die ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-DD: NanoRepro AG deutsch
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Umsatz verzehnfacht und Rekordgewinn im Geschäftsjahr 2020
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Powertap's Verwendung von erneuerbarem Erdgas (rng) als Ausgangsmaterial ...
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 1 Trading Update
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON PEPCO GROUP
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF ...
DGAP-News: EcoGraf schließt für schnelleren Bau einer australischen Anlage für Batterieanodenmaterial ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap ( von Clean Power ) unterzeichnet endgültige Vereinbarung mit ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ...
DGAP-News: Upco International Inc. Ankündig wichtiges Update UpcoPay und Upco Messenger
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') Trading Update for the ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06:45 Uhr
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
15.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE OPENED FOR SIHNV
15.02.21
Most Actives - Die meistgehandelten Aktien des Tages: TUI, Steinhoff und Akasol
15.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : SIHNV RESOLVES TO FILE APPLICATION FOR SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS
15.02.21
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND CONSERVATORIUM
14.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - AGREEMENT WITH DELOITTE AND CONSERVATORIUM
12.02.21
Gold: Steinhoff, Osino Resources, Sibanye Stillwater– Schnäppchenjäger aufgepasst!
08.02.21
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​STEINHOFF GLOBAL SETTLEMENT - UPDATE ON DUTCH HEARING
05.02.21
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : STEINHOFF RECEIVES SCHEME SANCTION ORDER AND ELECTS SOP FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF SIHNV SETTLEMENT
31.01.21
Gibt es jetzt wieder Hoffnung für die Steinhoff-Aktie?

COMMUNITY

ZeitTitel
08:23 Uhr
66.454
Steinhoff International
12.02.21
168
Steinhoff: Tag der Rettung – wieviel Wert bleibt in der Aktie?
02.02.21
12
Sondersituation für Steinhoff Aktionäre: Deshalb sollten Anleger HEUTE reagieren (aktuelle Meldung)
23.10.20
5
Steinhoff: Millionenstrafe von der südafrikanischen Börse für Bilanzskandal