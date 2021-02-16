Richard Williams, CEO of Cornish Metals, stated, “Listing on the AIM Market represents a significant milestone for the Company and offers investors from the United Kingdom the opportunity to be a part of the Company’s growth as we work towards the goal of becoming a domestic supplier of technology metals fundamental to a green economy.”

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cornish Metals Inc. ( TSX-V/AIM: CUSN ) (“Cornish Metals” or the “Company”), a mineral exploration and development company focused on its projects in Cornwall, United Kingdom, is pleased to announce the following:

Cornish Metals Announces Its Admission to Trading on AIM, Closing of the £8.2 Million Fundraising & First Day of Dealings

