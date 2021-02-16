Statkraft AS Release of fourth quarter results 2020 and annual report for 2020
Statkraft discloses fourth quarter results 2020 and the annual report for 2020 on Thursday 18 February 2021 at 08:00 a.m. CET.
Material will be available on Statkraft’s website www.statkraft.com and Oslo Stock Exchange’s news service www.newsweb.no.
Live webcast
09:00 a.m. CET: Statkraft presents the results in a live webcast at www.statkraft.com. The presentation will be held in English.
Contact:
Arild Ratikainen, Investor Contact, tlf.: +47 971 74 132, e-mail: arild.ratikainen@statkraft.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
