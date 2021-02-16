 

Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons  Sebastian Bondestam

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
16.02.2021, 08:00  |  33   |   |   

Uponor Corporation     Managers’ Transactions     16 February 2021     09:00 EET

Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons: Sebastian Bondestam

Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Bondestam, Sebastian
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Uponor Corporation
LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20210215134801_52
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-15
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009002158
Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 3438 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 3438 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR


Uponor Corporation


Susanna Inkinen
Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility
Tel. +358 20 129 2081


DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Media
www.investors.uponor.com


Uponor in brief
Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com




Diesen Artikel teilen
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons  Sebastian Bondestam Uponor Corporation     Managers’ Transactions     16 February 2021     09:00 EET Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons: Sebastian Bondestam Notification under the EU Market Abuse Regulation, article 19 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hunter Technology Moves Into Big Data With OilExchange
ATARI: Results of the Ordinary & Extroardinary General Shareholders’ Meeting held on February 15, 2021 ...
Atari: Results of the first half of 2020-2021
ReWalk Robotics to Report Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results on February 18, 2021
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
Novavax Announces Expanded Collaboration and License Agreement with SK Bioscience for 40 Million ...
Nano Dimension Prices $500 Million Registered Direct Offering
Nokia Corporation - Managers' transactions
Sports Venues of Florida (OTCMKTS: BTHR) Releases Management Report for the Week Ended February 13, 2021
Cytovia Therapeutics and Cellectis Partner to Develop TALEN Gene-Edited iPSC-Derived Natural ...
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Seeking Alpha Blog Post Details Growth of Alternatives to Incumbent CPG Products in February 11 ...
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Closing of $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock
DSG Global’s Imperium Motors Secures Worldwide Rights to Rumble Motors’ Rover and Rumble Air ...
Worksport Broadens Development with Advanced TerraVis COR Portable Solar & Battery System for ...
REPEAT -- Clean Power Capital Corp. PowerTap’s Onsite Blue Hydrogen Production Use of Renewable ...
Grapefruit USA, Inc. Announces Receipt of Initial Informal Acquisition Inquiry
Whole Health Pharmacy Partners to Launch Avricore’s HealthTab
New Trex Pergola Shadow and Trex Pergola Pavilion Bring Form and Function to Outdoor Living
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Ocugen Inc. Announces $23 Million Registered Direct Offering of Common Stock Priced at a Premium to ...
HUNTER TECHNOLOGY APPOINTS COO
Nokia comments on trading activity of its stock
American Lithium Reaches Agreement to Acquire Plateau Energy Metals and Consolidate ...
Brian McMahon Joins Interpublic Corporate as a Senior Business Advisor
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:30 Uhr
Change in Uponor Corporation's holding of own shares
08:15 Uhr
Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons:  Minna Yrjönmäki
08:10 Uhr
Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons:  Karsten Hoppe
08:05 Uhr
Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons:  William Gray
12.02.21
President and CEO of Uponor Corporation to change
11.02.21
Corporate governance statement and Remuneration report for 2020 available
11.02.21
Directed share issue under the management share-based incentive plan 2018–2020
11.02.21
Notice to the Annual General Meeting of Uponor Corporation
11.02.21
Financial statements bulletin 1–12/2020: Strong performance in all segments continued in Q4
01.02.21
Uponor publishes financial results for the year 2020 on 11 February 2021