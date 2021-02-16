IRRAS AB publishes Year End Report for the period January to December 2020

"During the course of the 4th quarter, challenges associated with the COVID-19 global pandemic increased and impacted the company's commercial activity. In both the European Union (EU) and the United States (US), another round of lockdowns was instituted, limiting hospital access, reducing the ability to travel, and reducing focus on neurosurgical procedures in hospital intensive care units (ICUs). Despite these challenges, our IRRAS team increased the number of IRRAflow control units installed globally from 55 to 68 during the quarter and delivered annual revenue growth of 40%.

IRRAflow evaluations were completed at Buffalo General Medical Center, one of the most influential neurosurgical centers in the world, and with West Virginia University Medicine, another important academic comprehensive stroke center. In both evaluations, 10 patients were treated with positive results. In Germany, BGU Kliniken Halle Bergmannstrost also completed a 90-day evaluation of IRRAflow. Feedback received during these evaluations indicated that patients experienced improved outcomes and fewer complications with IRRAflow compared to established treatment methods. IRRAS is currently in discussions to convert all three centers into commercial customers early in 2021.

As the launch of IRRAflow continues, expanding the network of reference accounts that have adopted the system is an important part of our growth strategy. The reputation and influence of these centers will positively impact the company's ability to attract other stroke centers around the world as customers. Additionally, multiple scientific publications are being prepared for submission to peer-reviewed journals describing the outcomes of the patients treated during these evaluations. When released, such publications will further highlight the advantages of our technology and will help IRRAS accelerate IRRAflow's commercialization."

Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., CEO of IRRAS

Fourth quarter, October - December 2020

Net revenue amounted to SEK 2.5 million (3.4).

(3.4). Operating loss (EBIT) amounted to SEK -36.8 million (-35.7).

(-35.7). Loss after tax amounted to SEK -38.1 million (-36.5).

(-36.5). Earnings per share before and after dilution amounted to SEK -0.57 (-1.27).

Period January - December 2020