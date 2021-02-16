Notification of transactions by managers and their closely associated persons: Minna Yrjönmäki

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Yrjönmäki, Minna

Position: Chief Financial Officer

Issuer: Uponor Corporation

LEI: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700KA2GMSYJM3CM12_20210215134801_49

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2021-02-15

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009002158

Nature of the transaction: RECEIPT OF A SHARE-BASED INCENTIVE

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 1469 Unit price: 0.00 EUR

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 1469 Volume weighted average price: 0.00 EUR





Uponor Corporation



Susanna Inkinen

Vice President, Communications and Corporate Responsibility

Tel. +358 20 129 2081



DISTRIBUTION:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Media

www.investors.uponor.com





Uponor in brief

Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponor.com