 

Apoteket AB starts selling Hydrocyn in Sweden

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sweden's largest pharmacy Apoteket AB will start selling Bactiguard's disinfection solution Hydrocyn aqua (Hydrocyn) and the products will initially be available via the online store www.apoteket.se. Hydrocyn is a non-alcoholic product that effectively kills virus, bacteria and fungi without irritating the skin.

"Apoteket AB has a unique position in the Swedish market, both in terms of quality and customer service. The pandemic and the continued spread of virus and infections in society, means that there is a great need for products that are proven effective and at the same time work in everyday life. Therefore, we are very happy about the collaboration with Apoteket AB, which makes it possible to reach a broader group of customers," says Andreas Wallgren, General Manager Nordics at Bactiguard.

Hydrocyn is a non-alcoholic disinfection solution proved to be efficient against virus, bacteria and fungi. It can be used by adults, as well as children, as there is no risk linked to getting splashes of it in the eyes or mouth. It is non-flammable and can also be used on mobile phones and other personal items that require regular disinfection.

Hydrocyn was included in Bactiguard's portfolio for infection prevention, following the acquisition of Vigilenz in early 2020. Hydrocyn was launched in Sweden in March 2020, initially with focus on critical societal functions such as the Swedish Police Authority. Since June, Hydrocyn has been available to consumers.

About Hydrocyn aqua

Hydrocyn is a non-alcoholic skin and surface disinfectant that has been shown to be effective against SARS-CoV-2*, the virus that causes COVID-19. The solution contains hypochlorous acid, the same substance that the body's immune cells use in its defense against infectious organisms. Extensive tests show that it effectively kills virus, bacteria and fungi while being skin-friendly and not causing irritation. As it is completely free of alcohol, it is not flammable. Hydrocyn is water-based and pH-neutral.

Hydrocyn is available in a practical 100 ml spray bottle and 500 ml pump bottle. Read more at www.hydrocyn.eu

For further information, please contact:

Andreas Wallgren, General Manager Nordics, mobile: +46 70 637 97 49 

* In collaboration with the Swedish Veterinary Institute (SVA), tests have been carried out with Hydrocyn aqua on a virus culture of the new Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) that causes COVID-19. The results showed that 99.98% of the virus particles were inactivated and thus not contagious.

